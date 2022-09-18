MG Astor gets a price hike of 10,000: Check new price of the mid-size SUV

Meanwhile, the auto manufacturer is set to launch the next-generation Hector. Earlier this month, the company released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector. The dual tone Oak White & Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console. Coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.