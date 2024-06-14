MG Astor receives price hike on THESE variants: Check out the new prices
MG Motor India has announced revised pricing for its popular Astor compact SUV, with adjustments of up to ₹38,000 across selected variants (via HT Auto). The base model of the MG Astor remains priced at ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining its competitive edge in the market. Notably, the Astor Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants have seen price increases of ₹31,800 and ₹38,000 respectively.