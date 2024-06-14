MG Astor receives price hike on THESE variants: Check out the new prices

MG Motor India has announced revised pricing for its popular Astor compact SUV, with adjustments of up to ₹38,000 across selected variants (via HT Auto). The base model of the MG Astor remains priced at ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), maintaining its competitive edge in the market. Notably, the Astor Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro variants have seen price increases of ₹31,800 and ₹38,000 respectively.

Reportedly, this update follows MG Motor India's recent price adjustments on other models like the Hector and Hector Plus, which saw changes of up to ₹30,000. The MG Comet EV, the brand’s most accessible electric vehicle, also underwent a price revision. These adjustments do not include any mechanical changes, and the Astor continues to offer the reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine options, along with a choice of 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and CVT torque converter transmissions.

The MG Astor has proven to be a strong contender in the crowded compact SUV segment, competing effectively against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota UC Hyryder, Honda Elevate, VW Taigun, and Skoda Kudhaq. Its popularity is bolstered by a premium cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a wide array of features.

Looking ahead, MG Motor India is reportedly preparing to unveil an upgraded version of the Astor. Spy shots of the facelifted model reveal significant styling changes, promising a refreshed exterior design and updated interior features including revised upholstery. Despite these upgrades, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged.

In addition to the Astor, MG Motor India also offers the ZS EV in the Indian market, which serves as the electric counterpart to the Astor. Positioned differently, the ZS EV competes against electric rivals such as the BYD Atto3, Mahindra XUV400, and soon the upcoming Tata Curvv EV.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!