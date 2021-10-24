MG Motor has opened the priority bookings for its SUV Astor. The 2022 bookings opened as the car was fully booked within minutes during the last opening on October 21. The AI-enabled SUV is quite in demand in the market as the automaker received over 5,000 bookings in the last booking.

Interested consumers can book the Astor SUV for 2022 through the automaker's official website or by visiting any authorized dealership, said MG in an official statement.

Elated on the bookings, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year."

The SUV is tagged at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. There are other high-end models with ADAS that goes upto ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.