MG Motor is going to give the SUV Astor buyers to the waitlisted customers who were in the batch one and had yet not received the car. Those remaining Astor buyers will get the SUV at its prevailing price. The MG Astor deliveries got delayed due to the unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors and chips. The global outage has resulted in disrupted supply chain which has affected production and final deliveries. MG had delivered 500 Astor SUVs on Dhanteras last year.

The buyers can check the delivery status on My MG app or through the MG dealers network.

Last month, MG Motor revised the prices of its SUV Astor along with Hector. The base variant of Astor went up by ₹20,000 and is now available for ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 litre petrol engine. The higher variant in the same trim, Sharp (O) CVT price was hiked by ₹35,000 and is now selling at ₹16.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine Smart AT is now available for ₹16.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sharp (O) AT version went up by ₹35,000 to reach ₹17.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

With nine variants and five colour options, the new SUV MG Astor was available at an introductory price starting at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in October last year.

“As shared earlier, we continue to honor our first 5000 customers in Batch 1 with priority deliveries at the inaugural launch price. With a majority of the Batch 1 customers having taken deliveries, we will now serve our priority waitlist customers at the prevailing prices," said MG Motor India.

It is available in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering a 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power. And the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an 8-speed CVT, delivers 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

The car maker said, “While we had delayed supplies in the initial months, we have steadily increased our production and supplies."

“We apologize for the delay and change in the delivery schedule due to the unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors and chips. We are trying our best to meet your expectations and request your support and understanding," added MG.

