OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / MG Astor SUV waitlisted buyers to get it at its prevailing prices
Listen to this article

MG Motor is going to give the SUV Astor buyers to the waitlisted customers who were in the batch one and had yet not received the car. Those remaining Astor buyers will get the SUV at its prevailing price. The MG Astor deliveries got delayed due to the unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors and chips. The global outage has resulted in disrupted supply chain which has affected production and final deliveries. MG had delivered 500 Astor SUVs on Dhanteras last year.

The buyers can check the delivery status on My MG app or through the MG dealers network.

Last month, MG Motor revised the prices of its SUV Astor along with Hector. The base variant of Astor went up by 20,000 and is now available for 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.5 litre petrol engine. The higher variant in the same trim, Sharp (O) CVT price was hiked by 35,000 and is now selling at 16.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similarly, the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine Smart AT is now available for 16.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sharp (O) AT version went up by 35,000 to reach 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

With nine variants and five colour options, the new SUV MG Astor was available at an introductory price starting at 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in October last year.

“As shared earlier, we continue to honor our first 5000 customers in Batch 1 with priority deliveries at the inaugural launch price. With a majority of the Batch 1 customers having taken deliveries, we will now serve our priority waitlist customers at the prevailing prices," said MG Motor India.

It is available in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering a 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power. And the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an 8-speed CVT, delivers 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

The car maker said, “While we had delayed supplies in the initial months, we have steadily increased our production and supplies."

“We apologize for the delay and change in the delivery schedule due to the unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors and chips. We are trying our best to meet your expectations and request your support and understanding," added MG.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout