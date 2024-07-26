MG Cloud EV teased ahead of India launch: What all to expect
JSW MG Motor India is set to launch the MG Cloud EV this festive season, marking its third EV in India. Priced under ₹20 lakh, the Cloud EV features a 50.6 kWh battery with a 460 km range, luxurious interior, and aims to compete with Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.
JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the MG Cloud EV during the upcoming festive season, marking the company's third foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market in India, following the ZS EV and Comet EV. The announcement was teased in a recent video, showcasing the Cloud EV's promise of combining sedan-like comfort with SUV-like space.