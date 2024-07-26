JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the MG Cloud EV during the upcoming festive season, marking the company's third foray into the electric vehicle (EV) market in India, following the ZS EV and Comet EV. The announcement was teased in a recent video, showcasing the Cloud EV's promise of combining sedan-like comfort with SUV-like space.

Globally known under the Wuling brand, the MG Cloud EV has already made waves internationally.

As per the publication, in the Indian market, the Cloud EV is anticipated to compete directly with the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. However, while these rivals are traditional SUVs, the Cloud EV is classified as a crossover utility vehicle (CUV). MG’s teaser suggests it will offer the advantages of both body styles.

Expected to be priced under the range of ₹20 lakh, the Cloud EV will be positioned below the ZS EV in MG’s Indian lineup. Despite its lower price point, it promises impressive capabilities, including a 50.6 kWh battery with a claimed range of 460 kilometers on a single charge. The battery supports DC fast charging, reaching from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in just 30 minutes.

One of the standout features of the Cloud EV is its luxurious and tech-savvy interior. The vehicle boasts sofa-like seating in both rows, a large infotainment screen, ample storage options, and fully-reclining front seats.

As MG Motor India’s third EV, the Cloud EV reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its electric vehicle lineup. With projections indicating that EV sales could account for 30 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle market in India, MG is positioning itself to be a major player in the future of sustainable transportation.

