MG Comet EV becomes costlier by ₹15,000, battery subscription too gets pricier

MG Comet EV, the most affordable electric car from JSW MG Motor India, has become pricier in India. The car manufacturer has revised the pricing of the MG Comet EV, which comes as the second price revision of 2025 for this model. Previously, the electric hatchback received a price hike of up to ₹36,000 in May this year. Now, the OEM has increased the pricing by up to ₹15,000 across variants.

The MG Comet EV is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option as well. The car manufacturer has revised the rental charges for the battery subscription model as well. Now, the MG Comet EV customers have to pay a charge of ₹3.1 per kilometre, up from ₹2.9 per kilometre that was charged previously.

MG Comet EV: Price hiked by up to ₹ 15,000 For the MG Comet EV buyers who opt for the car without the BaaS, the Executive variant is available at ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹14,000 from the earlier price of ₹7.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The Excite as well as the Excite Fast Charging models have had their prices hiked by ₹15,000 each, and are now available at ₹8.57 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Exclusive variant's pricing has increased by ₹15,000, reaching ₹9.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The Exclusive Fast Charging and Blackstorm Edition variants have received relatively smaller increases of ₹14,000 each, and are priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.