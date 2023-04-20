MG Comet EV breaks cover in India, may launch later this month

The vehicle is a three-door, four-seat micro hatchback. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height and 1,505mm in width. The EV sits on 2,010mm wheelbase. It is equipped with dual projector headlamps and a charging port placed at the centre of the front fascia. One will also see an LED light bar and vertical tail lights with an LED light bar at the rear.