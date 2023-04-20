MG Comet EV breaks cover in India, may launch later this month

MG Comet EV breaks cover in India, may launch later this month1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- Price of the MG Comet EV is likely to be launched officially on April 26. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the country next month.
MG Motor India took the wraps off its Comet EV in India recently. The vehicle is the company’s second electric vehicle in India. It sits below the MG ZS EV.
Price of the MG Comet EV is likely to be launched officially on April 26. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the country next month.
The upcoming MG Comet EV is said to be a revamped version of Wuling Air EV that is currently available in Indonesia and other international markets. With the launch of MG Comet EV, the company seeks to take on the Tata Tiago EV.
MG Comet EV is based on SAIC’s GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) born-EV platform. It is backed by a 17.3kWh battery with the ability to deliver 41bhp power output and 110Nm of torque.
The vehicle is a three-door, four-seat micro hatchback. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height and 1,505mm in width. The EV sits on 2,010mm wheelbase. It is equipped with dual projector headlamps and a charging port placed at the centre of the front fascia. One will also see an LED light bar and vertical tail lights with an LED light bar at the rear.
The electric vehicle is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 230km on a single charge. The company will source batteries from Tata AutoComp. It may be equipped with a single, rear-axle motor.
The electric vehicle is claimed to offer a driving range of up to 230km on a single charge. The company will source batteries from Tata AutoComp. It may be equipped with a single, rear-axle motor.
Interior of the EV will have dual screens - a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system. Security features on the MG Comet EV may include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, speed-sensing door lock function, and impact sensing auto door-unlock function.
