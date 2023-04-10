MG Motor India has collaborated with Naman Mathur, a gamer, to create a unique special edition of its MG Comet EV aimed at young video game enthusiasts. The company has disclosed that Mathur has played a vital role in developing the design for both the interior and exterior of the electric vehicle. Despite this, the carmaker has not yet disclosed any specifics regarding the car's features and specifications.

MG Comet EV, a new urban electric runabout, is set to launch in India on April 19. The car promises to be packed with advanced technology and features, in line with MG's strategy to offer a high-tech, upmarket car to the Indian market. As part of this approach, MG collaborated with gamer Naman Mathur to design and develop a special edition of the car aimed at young video game enthusiasts.

According to Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India, the Comet EV will play a crucial role in achieving the brand's goal of having 25% of its total sales come from electric vehicles this year. However, detailed specifications and features of the car have not yet been revealed.

The MG Comet EV, which is set to debut in India on April 19, is a rebadged version of the Wuling EV or MG Air EV. While the automaker has already teased the interior of the standard model, the special edition version developed in collaboration with gamer Naman Mathur is expected to come with new colours and tech-enabled features.

According to MG Motor India, the special edition model will have design elements like a gaming chair-inspired seat at the front and a special colour for the steering wheel. In terms of exterior design, we can expect some unique colour themes to be introduced to the limited edition model. The automaker is aiming to fetch 25% of total sales from electric vehicles this year and sees the Comet EV as a crucial part of that strategy.

The MG Comet EV is anticipated to be powered by a 20 kWh battery pack, offering a range of approximately 250 km on a single charge, similar to the brand's other electric car in India, the MG ZS EV. The electric motor is expected to be mounted on the rear axle, delivering around 50 hp of power.