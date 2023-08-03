MG Comet EV gets a special Gamer edition, costs ₹65,000 more than the standard model

MG has recently unveiled the exclusive Gamer Edition of the Comet EV, offering a unique collaboration with one of India's top gamers, Naman Mathur, also known as Mortal. MG Comet Gamer edition is priced at a premium of ₹65,000 over the cost of each of the three regular variants of the MG Comet EV.

The MG Comet Gamer Edition features distinctive accents on the wheels and doors, along with stickers on the B-pillar, adding to its distinct visual appeal. Stepping inside, the cabin has been upgraded with neon lights, creating a vibrant and immersive gaming environment. Additionally, the key and various interior elements have been treated with special textured materials, providing a premium and personalized touch.

This collaboration between MG and Mortal aims to bring together the world of gaming and automotive, catering to a growing community of passionate gamers who seek a car that complements their unique lifestyle. With its special design elements and gaming-inspired features, the MG Comet Gamer Edition promises to be an exciting and appealing option for those who value both performance and gaming aesthetics.

MG Comet EV comes with a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three trims - Pace, Play, and Plush. MG Comet Pace is the entry-level trim that costs ₹7.98 lakh, while the Play and Plus variants are priced at ₹9.28 lakh and ₹9.98 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

MG Comet EV measures under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. It rides on 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With this setup, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph.