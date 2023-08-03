MG Comet EV gets a special Gamer edition, costs ₹65,000 more than the standard model

MG Comet EV gets a special Gamer edition, costs ₹65,000 more than the standard model1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:19 PM IST
MG Comet Gamer Edition: A gaming-inspired version of the MG Comet EV, featuring unique design elements and immersive gaming features.
MG has recently unveiled the exclusive Gamer Edition of the Comet EV, offering a unique collaboration with one of India's top gamers, Naman Mathur, also known as Mortal. MG Comet Gamer edition is priced at a premium of ₹65,000 over the cost of each of the three regular variants of the MG Comet EV.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×