On Wednesday, MG Motor India unveiled the Comet EV, which comes in two variants and has an introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is aiming to attract urban buyers by emphasizing the model's range and compact size, which make it a practical option for city driving.

The Comet EV is MG Motor India's second all-electric model, following the ZS EV, but it differs greatly from its predecessor. Positioned in the entry-level EV segment alongside competitors such as the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3, the Comet EV features a two-door, four-seat setup and specifications that are optimized for daily city commutes, according to MG.

This electric car from MG Motors is not only one of the smallest all-electric vehicles in the country but also one of the smallest cars available, measuring under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. It rides on 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm. With this setup, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 100 kmph.

In terms of interior, the MG Comet EV features two 10.25-inch screens, one serving as the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as various third-party apps. The other screen is an all-digital driver display. The car lacks a traditional dashboard, but it makes up for it with ample storage space, including two hooks for bags. To drive the vehicle, there is a rotary dial, and the two-spoke steering wheel features mounted controls that are reminiscent of older iPod models.

The MG Comet EV is available in three single-tone options: White, Black, and Silver. Additionally, there are two dual-tone options available for the vehicle, namely Green with a Black roof and White with a Black roof.