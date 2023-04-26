MG Comet EV, India's smallest electric car, arrives in India. Details on price, features, more2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 12:54 PM IST
- The Comet EV is MG Motor India's second all-electric model, following the ZS EV, but it differs greatly from its predecessor.
- Under the hood of the Comet EV is a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle, delivering a peak power output of 41 hp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm.
On Wednesday, MG Motor India unveiled the Comet EV, which comes in two variants and has an introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker is aiming to attract urban buyers by emphasizing the model's range and compact size, which make it a practical option for city driving.
