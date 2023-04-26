This electric car from MG Motors is not only one of the smallest all-electric vehicles in the country but also one of the smallest cars available, measuring under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,505 mm in width. It rides on 12-inch steel wheels. The Comet EV's core component is a 17.3 kWh battery pack, and MG claims that it can achieve a range of 230 km. The vehicle offers three drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, and Sport.

