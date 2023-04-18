MG Comet EV teases its smart key ahead of launch tomorrow. Here's what all to expect1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 04:48 PM IST
- The MG Comet EV's smart key boasts a unique square shape and features three buttons for locking, unlocking, and opening the tailgate. Interestingly, there is no visible slot for attaching a keychain.
MG Motor India has announced the launch of an affordable compact electric vehicle, named the MG Comet, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 19th. As the release date approaches, the manufacturer has been teasing the public with various glimpses of the EV, including a recent preview of its digital key. The MG Comet will be a direct competitor to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen E:C3 in the Indian market.
