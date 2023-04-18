MG Motor India has announced the launch of an affordable compact electric vehicle, named the MG Comet, which is scheduled to be unveiled on April 19th. As the release date approaches, the manufacturer has been teasing the public with various glimpses of the EV, including a recent preview of its digital key. The MG Comet will be a direct competitor to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen E:C3 in the Indian market.

The MG Comet EV's smart key boasts a unique square shape and features three buttons for locking, unlocking, and opening the tailgate. Interestingly, there is no visible slot for attaching a keychain. Additionally, the EV will also offer a Digital Key that enables the owner to share the vehicle with others.

Regarding its features, MG has already disclosed that the Comet EV will come with twin 10.25-inch connected screens. One will be a digital instrument cluster that will display various information for the driver, while the other will be a touchscreen infotainment system. The two-spoke steering wheel will be equipped with Apple iPod-like buttons and will serve as a multi-functional unit. The gear selector will be a centrally-placed dial with a knurled finish.

The MG Comet EV is primarily designed as a compact electric vehicle for urban usage, with its small dimensions enabling easy navigation around the city and performing daily errands. Despite its size, it is packed with several features and offers adequate power and range.

As per reports, the MG Comet EV will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, delivering an estimated range of around 250 km on a single charge. It is anticipated that the EV will offer two driving modes, namely Normal and Sport. The maximum speed of the Comet EV will likely be limited to 100 kmph.