Regarding its features, MG has already disclosed that the Comet EV will come with twin 10.25-inch connected screens. One will be a digital instrument cluster that will display various information for the driver, while the other will be a touchscreen infotainment system. The two-spoke steering wheel will be equipped with Apple iPod-like buttons and will serve as a multi-functional unit. The gear selector will be a centrally-placed dial with a knurled finish.

