MG Comet EV to debut in India on April 19: What to expect

- MG Motor will announce the price of Comet EV later. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the country next month.
MG Motor has revealed the launch date of its Comet EV in India. The company will take the wraps off its second electric vehicle in the country on April 19. MG Comet EV will also be the company’s smallest vehicle in India.
MG Motor will announce the price of Comet EV later. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the country next month.
The upcoming MG electric car is said to be a revamped version of Wuling Air EV that is currently sold in Indonesia and other international markets. MG Comet EV in India will compete against Tata Tiago EV.
MG Comet EV is based on SAIC’s GSEV (Global Small Electric Vehicle) born-EV platform. The vehicle is a three-door, four-seat micro hatchback. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height and 1,505mm in width.
The EV sits on 2,010mm wheelbase. It is equipped with dual projector headlamps and a charging port placed at the centre of the front fascia. One will also see an LED light bar and vertical tail lights with an LED light bar at the rear.
The electric vehicle has a battery capacity of 20kWh. It is said to have an iCAT certified range of 250km. The company will source battery from Tata AutoComp. It may be equipped with a single, rear-axle motor having an output of 45hp.
Interior of the EV will have dual screens - a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system.
MG Motor is said to offer a special edition created in collaboration with the Indian gamer Naman Mathur. The upcoming EV is likely to be priced between ₹10-12 lakh range (ex-showroom).
