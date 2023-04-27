Hello User
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparison between affordable EVs in India

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparison between affordable EVs in India

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Govind Choudhary
MG Comet EV

  • The MG Comet EV, with an ex-showroom price of 7.98 lakh, is offered in a single variant, but customers can opt for additional accessories and graphics at extra costs. In contrast, the Tata Tiago EV is priced higher than the Comet EV but comes with a larger battery.

The MG Comet EV has been recently launched in India, and it has quickly gained attention for being the most affordable electric car in the market, with an introductory ex-showroom price of 7.98 lakh. Unlike the premium SUV ZS EV, the Comet EV is designed to cater to the urban mobility needs of small families, featuring two doors and four seats. This is the second electric vehicle released by MG Motor India, following the success of the ZS EV.

With its affordable price tag, the newly launched MG Comet EV is set to compete with the Tata Tiago EV, which was previously the most budget-friendly electric car in the market. Despite the differences in features such as battery capacity, range, body type, and dimensions, both vehicles will be contending for the attention of prospective buyers at their respective price points.

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is available in seven different trims, ranging from the Tiago EV XE MR with an ex-showroom price of 8.69 lakh to the Tiago EV Tech Lux LR with the 7.2 kWh charger priced at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Tiago EV XZ+ LR variant, equipped with a 7.2 kW charger, is available at 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is noteworthy that the MG Comet EV, with an ex-showroom price of 7.98 lakh, is offered in a single variant, but customers can opt for additional accessories and graphics at extra costs. In contrast, the Tata Tiago EV is priced higher than the Comet EV but comes with a larger battery and a better per-charge range of almost 300 kilometers (as claimed).

The Comet EV, on the other hand, is a compact vehicle that measures under three meters in length and is specifically designed for daily urban commutes. It has a claimed range of 230 kilometers.

