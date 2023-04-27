The MG Comet EV has been recently launched in India, and it has quickly gained attention for being the most affordable electric car in the market, with an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹7.98 lakh. Unlike the premium SUV ZS EV, the Comet EV is designed to cater to the urban mobility needs of small families, featuring two doors and four seats. This is the second electric vehicle released by MG Motor India, following the success of the ZS EV.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}