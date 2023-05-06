MG Motor India has recently launched its second electric vehicle in the Indian market, the Comet EV. This vehicle is currently the most affordable electric car available in India and its main competitor is the Tiago EV by Tata. Bookings for the MG Comet EV will begin on May 15th, with deliveries scheduled to start on May 22nd. Below is a comparison of the prices of the different variants of both cars.

The design of the Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV is quite distinct from one another. While the Tiago EV is essentially a variant of the regular Tiago hatchback, the MG Comet EV is a compact hatchback that is better suited for city driving. The Tiago EV has been performing well in the Indian market, especially for an electric vehicle, and recently achieved a significant milestone when Tata delivered its 10,000th Tiago EV to customers. The Tiago EV also holds the record for being the 'Fastest Booked EV in India' as it received 10,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch, and went on to receive 20,000 bookings by December 2022.

When it comes to battery options, the Tiago EV offers two different sizes. The smaller battery has a capacity of 19.2 kWh and provides a driving range of around 250 km, while the larger battery has a capacity of 24 kWh and offers a range of approximately 315 km. In contrast, the MG Comet EV is equipped with a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge.

Here is a comparison of the different variants and their prices for both the Tata Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV:

Tiago EV variants:

XE MR: ₹ 8.69 lakh

8.69 lakh XT MR: ₹ 9.29 lakh

9.29 lakh XT LR: ₹ 10.19 lakh

10.19 lakh XZ+ LR: ₹ 10.99 lakh

10.99 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR: ₹ 11.49 lakh

11.49 lakh XZ+ LR (with 7.2 kW charger): ₹ 11.49 lakh

11.49 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR (with 7.2 kW charger): ₹ 11.99 lakh

Comet EV variants:

Pace: ₹ 7.98 lakh

7.98 lakh Play: ₹ 9.28 lakh

9.28 lakh Plush: ₹ 9.98 lakh

It is worth noting that the Tiago EV offers more variants compared to the MG Comet EV, and the Tiago EV has a wider range of prices, starting at a lower price point but also going higher. The MG Comet EV, on the other hand, has a more limited range of variants and prices.

The MG Comet EV features a motor that generates 42 Ps and 110 Nm of torque, located on the rear axle. In comparison, the Tiago EV has two electric motors that are situated on the front axle, with the specific motor depending on the battery size. The smaller battery pack comes with a 45 kW electric motor that delivers 110 Nm of torque and can reach 60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The larger battery pack, on the other hand, is equipped with a 55 kW electric motor that produces 114 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-60 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.