MG Comet EV vs. Tiago EV: The electric car showdown. Check variant-wise prices!3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The design of the Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV is quite distinct from one another. While the Tiago EV is essentially a variant of the regular Tiago hatchback, the MG Comet EV is a compact hatchback that is better suited for city driving.
MG Motor India has recently launched its second electric vehicle in the Indian market, the Comet EV. This vehicle is currently the most affordable electric car available in India and its main competitor is the Tiago EV by Tata. Bookings for the MG Comet EV will begin on May 15th, with deliveries scheduled to start on May 22nd. Below is a comparison of the prices of the different variants of both cars.
