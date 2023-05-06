The design of the Tiago EV and the MG Comet EV is quite distinct from one another. While the Tiago EV is essentially a variant of the regular Tiago hatchback, the MG Comet EV is a compact hatchback that is better suited for city driving. The Tiago EV has been performing well in the Indian market, especially for an electric vehicle, and recently achieved a significant milestone when Tata delivered its 10,000th Tiago EV to customers. The Tiago EV also holds the record for being the 'Fastest Booked EV in India' as it received 10,000 bookings within 24 hours of its launch, and went on to receive 20,000 bookings by December 2022.