MG Comet receives a MASSIVE price cut! Check out new new prices

In a bid to make electric vehicles more accessible to the Indian market, MG Motor India has announced significant price reductions for its small electric car, the MG Comet EV. The price cuts, ranging between ₹99,000 and ₹1.40 lakh, have positioned the Comet EV as a more affordable option in the electric car segment. The three trim options, namely Pace, Play, and Plush, now come with revised prices of ₹6.99 lakh, ₹7.88 lakh, and ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The entry-level Pace trim has witnessed a notable reduction of ₹99,000, bringing the price down from ₹7.98 lakh to ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-level Play and top-level Plush trims have both seen a substantial ₹1.40 lakh price cut. The Play trim is now priced at ₹7.88 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Plush trim is available at ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), reduced from ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). This places the top-level Plush trim of the MG Comet EV below the entire price range of the Tata Tiago EV.

MG Motor India, a subsidiary of SAIC, is strategically aligning itself to boost passenger vehicle sales in 2024. The decision to slash prices is part of the company's efforts to tap into the growing demand for electric vehicles and personal mobility. Interestingly, this move comes at a time when other automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors have announced price hikes due to rising production costs associated with increasing raw material expenses.

The MG Comet EV is equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 230 kilometers on a single charge. The electric motor, situated at the rear axle, delivers a peak power of 41 bhp and a maximum torque of 110 Nm.

In addition to the MG Comet EV, the larger MG ZS EV has also undergone a price reduction, with the entire range of passenger vehicles witnessing adjustments. The ZS EV now comes with a reduced price tag ranging from ₹18.98 lakh to ₹24.98 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a significant step towards making electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience.

