MG Comet receives a MASSIVE price cut! Check out new new prices
The prices of the MG Comet EV have been reduced by ₹99,000 to ₹1.40 lakh, positioning it as a more accessible option in the market.
In a bid to make electric vehicles more accessible to the Indian market, MG Motor India has announced significant price reductions for its small electric car, the MG Comet EV. The price cuts, ranging between ₹99,000 and ₹1.40 lakh, have positioned the Comet EV as a more affordable option in the electric car segment. The three trim options, namely Pace, Play, and Plush, now come with revised prices of ₹6.99 lakh, ₹7.88 lakh, and ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.