MG Cyberster and M9 now available with battery rental: What the new BaaS scheme means

JSW MG Motor India has launched a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiative for its luxury retail brand MG Select for the MG Cyberster and MG M9 electric vehicles in India. The scheme, announced on Thursday, reduces the purchase price of both the EVs, and customers will have to pay a separate battery rental fee of ₹8 per km.

The introductory pricing for the MG Cyberster is ₹72.49 lakh, and for the MG M9, it is ₹69.99 lakh, apart from battery rental charges. As per information shared by Autocar India, the BaaS option is available at a lower price than the base price, which is up to ₹10.01 lakh. The initiative aims at offering luxury EV owners an alternative to ownership.

MG Cyberster BaaS price and specifications The MG Cyberster sells for ₹72.49 lakh with BaaS, while it costs ₹82.50 lakh without BaaS. This is the initial saving without considering the battery rental cost, which comes to ₹10.01 lakh.

This electric roadster is fitted with a 77kWh battery pack and is said to achieve a range of 580 km. It has a two-motor all-wheel drive and generates 510 hp and 725 Nm. According to MG, it takes around 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph. Electric scissor doors and a 2-seater cockpit also come standard on the Cyberster.

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MG M9 gets nearly ₹ 10 lakh upfront price cut The MG M9 offers a price of ₹69.99 lakh under the BaaS scheme, which runs at a price of ₹79.95 lakh. This amounts to an initial savings of ₹9.96 lakh, apart from the battery rental at ₹8/km.

This is the luxury version of the electric MPV, which is powered by a 90kWh battery and boasts a claimed range of 548 km. It gets a front-mounted electric motor producing 245 hp and 350 Nm. It's packed with features such as Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, massage, ventilation and heating, a dual sunroof and a 13-speaker audio system.

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BaaS expands luxury EV ownership options The BaaS programme does not include any mechanical or feature changes for either model. The scheme is for those who choose to pay the lower cost of the car and the extra cost per kilometre of the battery rental.