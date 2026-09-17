MG Cyberster and M9 now available with battery rental: What the new BaaS scheme means

JSW MG Motor India has launched a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) initiative for its luxury retail brand MG Select for the MG Cyberster and MG M9 electric vehicles in India. The scheme, announced on Thursday, reduces the purchase price of both the EVs, and customers will have to pay a separate battery rental fee of ₹8 per km.

The introductory pricing for the MG Cyberster is ₹72.49 lakh, and for the MG M9, it is ₹69.99 lakh, apart from battery rental charges. As per information shared by Autocar India, the BaaS option is available at a lower price than the base price, which is up to ₹10.01 lakh. The initiative aims at offering luxury EV owners an alternative to ownership.

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MG Cyberster BaaS price and specifications The MG Cyberster sells for ₹72.49 lakh with BaaS, while it costs ₹82.50 lakh without BaaS. This is the initial saving without considering the battery rental cost, which comes to ₹10.01 lakh.

This electric roadster is fitted with a 77kWh battery pack and is said to achieve a range of 580 km. It has a two-motor all-wheel drive and generates 510 hp and 725 Nm. According to MG, it takes around 3.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph. Electric scissor doors and a 2-seater cockpit also come standard on the Cyberster.

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MG M9 gets nearly ₹ 10 lakh upfront price cut The MG M9 offers a price of ₹69.99 lakh under the BaaS scheme, which runs at a price of ₹79.95 lakh. This amounts to an initial savings of ₹9.96 lakh, apart from the battery rental at ₹8/km.

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This is the luxury version of the electric MPV, which is powered by a 90kWh battery and boasts a claimed range of 548 km. It gets a front-mounted electric motor producing 245 hp and 350 Nm. It's packed with features such as Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, massage, ventilation and heating, a dual sunroof and a 13-speaker audio system.

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BaaS expands luxury EV ownership options The BaaS programme does not include any mechanical or feature changes for either model. The scheme is for those who choose to pay the lower cost of the car and the extra cost per kilometre of the battery rental.

MG Select currently operates 15 experience centres across 14 cities in India. JSW MG Motor India announced it has sold more than 1.5 lakh EVs in India so far.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.