MG Cyberster electric roadster debuts in India at ₹72.49 lakh for pre-bookers: Features, powertrain and more

MG Motor has officially launched the Cyberster, its electric convertible roadster, in the Indian market. The vehicle is priced at ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers who had placed pre-reservations. For others, the price stands at ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Cyberster is the second model to be retailed through MG's premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships.

Advertisement

The model made its Indian debut earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, following its international unveil. Brought to India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit, the Cyberster enters a niche segment with no direct rival, though it may be considered alongside high-performance models such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Design and Exterior The Cyberster features a low-slung, two-door convertible body with electric scissor doors. It is based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. The aerodynamic design offers a drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd. The model rides on 20-inch staggered alloy wheels, with a sloping rear profile and smooth shoulder lines that give it a streamlined silhouette.

Advertisement

The vehicle will be offered in four colour combinations: Nuclear Yellow with a black roof, Flare Red with a black roof, Andes Grey with a red roof, and Modern Beige with a red roof.

Performance and Powertrain Powering the Indian-spec Cyberster is a dual-motor setup paired with a 77 kWh battery pack mounted between the axles. This configuration delivers 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. MG claims a range of up to 510 km on a full charge.

International markets also receive a rear-wheel-drive version with a 64 kWh battery and a single motor generating 295 bhp. That version, despite having less power, is said to offer a slightly higher range of 519 km.

Advertisement

Interior and Features Inside, the Cyberster is equipped with two 7-inch digital displays and a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen. The cabin materials include a mix of suede and vegan leather. Other features include dual-zone climate control, a BOSE audio system, an MP 2.5 air filter, and performance-style seats. The steering wheel is flat-bottomed and includes integrated audio and display controls, while paddle shifters enable adjustment of regenerative braking. A rotary selector is dedicated to launch control.

Safety and Engineering Chassis development has been led by former Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello. The braking system uses Brembo callipers, bringing the car to a stop from 100 kmph in 33 metres. Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a Driver Monitoring System, electronic stability control, multiple airbags, and a reinforced structure designed to resist rollovers. MG states that the Side Stability Factor (SSF) is rated at 1.83.

Advertisement