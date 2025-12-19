MG Cyberster to Tesla Model Y: 5 exciting electric car launches of 2025 in India

The electric car fleet in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been growing at a fast pace every year, and the year 2025 was no different. This year, the electric car segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market has witnessed the launch of several spectacular models across different categories and from different brands.

As we are closing in to the end of 2025, here is a recap of the top five most exciting electric car launches that took place in the Indian market this year.

Advertisement

Top 5 most exciting electric cars launched in 2025 in India Model Price (ex-showroom) Maximum range MG Cyberster ₹ 75 lakh 580 km Tesla Model Y ₹ 59.89 lakh - ₹ 73.89 lakh 500 km Tata Harrier EV ₹ 21.49 lakh - ₹ 30.23 lakh 627 km Mahindra XEV 9S ₹ 19.95 lakh - ₹ 29.45 lakh 679 km VinFast VF7 ₹ 20.89 lakh - ₹ 25.49 lakh 532 km

MG Cyberster The MG Cyberster was certainly the most interesting electric car launched in India in 2025. A performance oriented electric roadster, the MG Cyberster grabs attention instantly thanks to its design, performance and driving excitement over practicality. The electric roadster comes with a low-slung appearance and sporty proportions, which make it truly unique. This is not your regular commuter, but focused to hit the track. The MG Cyberster was launched at a price tag of ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering this electric car is a 77 kWh battery pack, which promises up to 580 km range on a single charge. It is sold through the MG Select premium retail network, which also sells the MG M9 electric MPV.

Advertisement

Tesla Model Y Tesla finally entered the Indian market officially in 2025. The Tesla Model Y became first car from the brand to be introduced to Indian market. Priced between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹73.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y is a well-rounded electric crossover with a plethora of advanced technology and features onboard. This luxury EV is capable of reaching a real-world range of up to 500 km on a single charge, which makes it well capable of handling both city commuting and long trips.

Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV is the full-size premium electric SUV and the EV avatar of Tata Harrier. Underpinned by the automaker's dedicated and modular acti.ev architecture, the Tata Harrier EV is available in two battery pack options: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. The Harrier EV is capable of running up to 627 km on a single charge. The Harrier EV is available with a RWD and AWD drivetrain choices. As demonstrated by the automaker, this electric SUV is well capable of tackling the extreme offroad challenges without any hassle.

Mahindra XEV 9S Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest from the homegrown carmaker, launched at a pricing range of ₹19.95 lakh and ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in three battery pack choices, the Mahindra XEV 9S is essentially the electric iteration of Mahindra XUV700, which is all set to be rebadged as XUV 7XO soon. The Mahindra XEV 9S comes as the most practical and family oriented SUV from the automaker's Born Electric series. It is the brand's first seven-seater electric SUV. Unlike the XEV 9e or BE 6, the XEV 9S is more conventionally designed. It promises up to 679 km range and comes with a host of advanced features, which makes it an all-round EV.

Advertisement