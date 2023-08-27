MG Cyberster unveils impressive specs: 528 bhp, 725 Nm, 570 km range, and more!1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 06:23 PM IST
The MG Cyberster electric roadster, featuring dual electric motors and a 77 kWh battery pack, has been unveiled. It has a peak power output of 528 bhp, a torque of 725 Nm, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The car has a range of up to 570 km and will weigh 1,984 kg.
The MG Cyberster has been generating buzz since its initial concept unveiling in 2021. Recently, the production version of this electric roadster was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and now, the automaker has disclosed its technical specifications. The electric roadster is scheduled to hit the market next year.