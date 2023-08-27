MG Cyberster unveils impressive specs: 528 bhp, 725 Nm, 570 km range, and more!

The MG Cyberster electric roadster, featuring dual electric motors and a 77 kWh battery pack, has been unveiled. It has a peak power output of 528 bhp, a torque of 725 Nm, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. The car has a range of up to 570 km and will weigh 1,984 kg.

The MG Cyberster has been generating buzz since its initial concept unveiling in 2021. Recently, the production version of this electric roadster was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and now, the automaker has disclosed its technical specifications. The electric roadster is scheduled to hit the market next year.

MG has unveiled details about the upcoming two-seater electric roadster, disclosing that it will feature dual electric motors, each dedicated to one axle and delivering power to all four wheels. The electric vehicle boasts an impressive 528 bhp peak power output and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. Additionally, MG has revealed that the roadster can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Powering the MG Cyberster is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, providing a remarkable range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

The convertible sports car, featuring distinctive scissor doors, will have a weight of 1,984 kg, which is relatively substantial considering its electric nature. In terms of dimensions, the MG Cyberster will measure 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and stand at a height of 1,328 mm. Furthermore, it will offer a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

MG also plans to introduce a somewhat lighter iteration of the Cyberster, featuring a rear-wheel-drive setup. This version of the electric vehicle will be equipped with a single motor producing more than 295 bhp of peak power, powered by a smaller 64 kWh battery pack. The RWD variant of the Cyberster is expected to provide a range of 519 km on a single charge.

Regarding additional specifications of the forthcoming electric sports car, it will be equipped with Brembo brakes featuring four-piston fixed calipers, accompanied by a robust rollbar. Inside the cabin, there will be a Bose audio system and an infotainment setup with a touchscreen powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip. This system will also leverage the Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics.