MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Two Distinct EV Paths for Indian Buyers

As India’s electric vehicle market picks up pace, two globally renowned EVs have made their entrance — the MG Cyberster and Tesla Model Y. While both come with comparable price tags and high expectations, their approach to design, performance, and practicality reveals they’re tailored for very different audiences.

Market Positioning: Lifestyle Statement vs Everyday Luxury MG has priced the Cyberster between ₹72.49 lakh and ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as the country’s first all-electric convertible roadster. With bold styling and performance at its core, it’s clearly aimed at a niche crowd — buyers who want exclusivity, performance, and a head-turning EV. Sold via MG’s upscale Select showrooms, it’s more about statement than volume.

Tesla, on the other hand, enters the market with a more family-friendly proposition. The Model Y starts at ₹59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive variant, going up to ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range version (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Focused on practicality, advanced technology, and everyday use, the Model Y caters to the premium SUV buyer who values space, connectivity, and convenience over flash.

Performance: Track-Level Power vs Balanced Utility The Cyberster doesn’t hold back on performance. With dual motors putting out 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, it’s MG’s most powerful production car to date. The 77 kWh battery has a claimed range of 580 km. It can tea

hit 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Internationally, an RWD variant with a 64 kWh battery claims up to 519 km of range.

Tesla’s Model Y isn’t built for outright speed, but it delivers where it matters — range and charging convenience. Depending on the version, it uses either a 60 or 75 kWh battery, with claimed ranges of up to 500 km and 622 km, respectively. While its 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds is modest compared to the MG, Tesla’s Supercharger network ensures fast and hassle-free top-ups — with 238–267 km of range added in just 15 minutes.

Design Philosophy: Bold and Flashy vs Understated and Clean Visually, the Cyberster is anything but shy. It features dramatic scissor doors, a sleek low-profile convertible shape, and large 20-inch wheels. MG offers it in four eye-catching dual-tone finishes, and aerodynamics are carefully engineered with a drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd.

Tesla’s Model Y is far more reserved in its design. With smooth surfaces, flush door handles, and a panoramic glass roof, it leans on function over form. It borrows cues from the Model 3 sedan but brings a taller stance and added versatility with its SUV proportions.

Cabin and Features: Sporty Tech vs Digital Simplicity Inside the Cyberster, MG delivers a cockpit-inspired layout. There’s a mix of vegan leather and suede materials, sporty paddle shifters, launch control, and multiple digital displays. It’s equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and a premium Bose audio system.

Tesla takes a different route, sticking with its familiar minimalist approach. A massive 15.4-inch central screen dominates the dashboard, paired with an 8-inch display for rear passengers. Tesla’s focus is on software and seamless user interaction, backed by over-the-air updates. Notably, Full Self-Driving is available as an option at ₹6 lakh, but it's still not fully functional for Indian roads.

Safety and Ownership Coverage MG equips the Cyberster with Level 2 ADAS, Brembo brakes, and structural elements designed for rollover protection. What really stands out is the lifetime battery warranty offered to the first owner — a strong vote of confidence in long-term performance.