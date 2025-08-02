Subscribe

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Two Distinct EV Paths for Indian Buyers

  • The MG Cyberster and Tesla Model Y enter India's EV market, each with unique offerings. The Cyberster, priced 72.49-74.99 lakh, emphasizes performance and style, while the Model Y, starting at 59.89 lakh, prioritizes space and advanced technology for everyday use. 

HT Auto Desk
Updated2 Aug 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Advertisement
India's EV market welcomes the MG Cyberster and Tesla Model Y, targeting different audiences. The Cyberster, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72.49 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74.99 lakh, is an exclusive convertible roadster, while the Model Y, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59.89 lakh, focuses on family-friendly practicality.
India's EV market welcomes the MG Cyberster and Tesla Model Y, targeting different audiences. The Cyberster, priced between ₹72.49 lakh and ₹74.99 lakh, is an exclusive convertible roadster, while the Model Y, starting at ₹59.89 lakh, focuses on family-friendly practicality.

As India’s electric vehicle market picks up pace, two globally renowned EVs have made their entrance — the MG Cyberster and Tesla Model Y. While both come with comparable price tags and high expectations, their approach to design, performance, and practicality reveals they’re tailored for very different audiences.

Advertisement

Market Positioning: Lifestyle Statement vs Everyday Luxury

MG has priced the Cyberster between 72.49 lakh and 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as the country’s first all-electric convertible roadster. With bold styling and performance at its core, it’s clearly aimed at a niche crowd — buyers who want exclusivity, performance, and a head-turning EV. Sold via MG’s upscale Select showrooms, it’s more about statement than volume.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

MG Cyberster

₹ 75 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tesla Model Y

₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG eHS

₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs

Notify me

MG 4 EV

₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs

Notify me

MG Windsor EV

₹ 14 - 18.31 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Euniq 7

₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs

Notify me

Tesla, on the other hand, enters the market with a more family-friendly proposition. The Model Y starts at 59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive variant, going up to 67.89 lakh for the Long Range version (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Focused on practicality, advanced technology, and everyday use, the Model Y caters to the premium SUV buyer who values space, connectivity, and convenience over flash.

Advertisement

(Also read: Tesla to open dealership in Delhi-NCR next. Check out where it is going to be…)

Performance: Track-Level Power vs Balanced Utility

The Cyberster doesn’t hold back on performance. With dual motors putting out 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque, it’s MG’s most powerful production car to date. The 77 kWh battery has a claimed range of 580 km. It can tea

hit 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Internationally, an RWD variant with a 64 kWh battery claims up to 519 km of range.

Tesla’s Model Y isn’t built for outright speed, but it delivers where it matters — range and charging convenience. Depending on the version, it uses either a 60 or 75 kWh battery, with claimed ranges of up to 500 km and 622 km, respectively. While its 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds is modest compared to the MG, Tesla’s Supercharger network ensures fast and hassle-free top-ups — with 238–267 km of range added in just 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Design Philosophy: Bold and Flashy vs Understated and Clean

Visually, the Cyberster is anything but shy. It features dramatic scissor doors, a sleek low-profile convertible shape, and large 20-inch wheels. MG offers it in four eye-catching dual-tone finishes, and aerodynamics are carefully engineered with a drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd.

Tesla’s Model Y is far more reserved in its design. With smooth surfaces, flush door handles, and a panoramic glass roof, it leans on function over form. It borrows cues from the Model 3 sedan but brings a taller stance and added versatility with its SUV proportions.

(Also read: MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review)

Cabin and Features: Sporty Tech vs Digital Simplicity

Inside the Cyberster, MG delivers a cockpit-inspired layout. There’s a mix of vegan leather and suede materials, sporty paddle shifters, launch control, and multiple digital displays. It’s equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and a premium Bose audio system.

Advertisement

Tesla takes a different route, sticking with its familiar minimalist approach. A massive 15.4-inch central screen dominates the dashboard, paired with an 8-inch display for rear passengers. Tesla’s focus is on software and seamless user interaction, backed by over-the-air updates. Notably, Full Self-Driving is available as an option at 6 lakh, but it's still not fully functional for Indian roads.

Safety and Ownership Coverage

MG equips the Cyberster with Level 2 ADAS, Brembo brakes, and structural elements designed for rollover protection. What really stands out is the lifetime battery warranty offered to the first owner — a strong vote of confidence in long-term performance.

Tesla, meanwhile, brings its well-known Autopilot and active safety tech suite, though it still requires driver attention. Its warranty coverage follows global standards, with the option to add service plans for extended coverage.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsMG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Two Distinct EV Paths for Indian Buyers
Read Next Story