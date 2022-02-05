As we said earlier, MG Motor now gears itself to launch the facelift version of its first fully-electric car, MG ZS EV. The facelift version will be called MG ZS EV 2022. As told before, the facelift ZS EV 2022 will come with a larger battery pack and therefore longer range. Now the car maker has shared the images of the car in which it looks refreshed. It is believed that the facelift ZS EV will ship with a 50kWh battery and a range of 500 kilometres.

MG might launch the facelift ZS EV 2022 in the third week this month in India.

The new MG ZS EV comes with global design cues and with features such as a front-covered grill, and charging socket which is now placed to the left of the MG logo, sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels.

View Full Image facelift MG ZS EV 2022

“MG Motor offers the most value-for-money electric vehicle – MG ZS EV, based on the global popular platform from their home country, the UK with the longest range offered compared to any EV in India," said MG.

In the two years, MG has recorded sales of close to 4,000 ZS EVs. MG has raced to become the second largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment.

Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

MG Motor has a manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, with an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workforces.

It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.