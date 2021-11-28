We know SUVs have quickly become one of the most-wanted cars’ segment in the country and is continuously growing in popularity with every new launch that sees increasing competition. The country saw the quarter of July-September, adding more SUVs volumes than the hatchbacks and sedans together.

This kind of traction in the SUV segment is the first time ever in India’s automotive history owing to Indian buyers’ access to SUVs, across price points. SUVs out-numbered the hatchbacks and sedans during the second quarter of FY 2021-22 with 3,67,457 units hitting the roads, while passenger cars added up to 3,43,939 units, according to statistics from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The luxury SUV segment gained all the popularity in India with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. However, the new MG Gloster which has completed its’s one year in the Indian market has been pacing impressively in the market.

The premium SUV is available in 4 feature-intensive variants in India, i.e. Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. The Sharp and top trim Savvy is available with Twin Turbocharged Diesel engine with four-wheel-drive (4WD). The Savvy trim represents the flagship technology leadership proposition with Autonomous Level 1 Features.

Let's look in to the top 5 features on the MG Gloster:-

Advanced Driver Assistance System – 1 (ADAS)

ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System. According to MG, it's a set of active safety equipment that will help the driver to avoid and reduce the chances of an accident, therefore making Gloster one of the safest SUVs in demand according to MG. The ADAS system comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-free Automatic Parking. It's the first premium SUV in the country to come with Level-1 autonomous driving technology. Compendiums should keep in mind that these systems will only Help and not tone- drive the auto.

Off-road capability

View Full Image MG Gloster SUV

Gloster has a ladder-frame chassis which allows the vehicle to sit high off the ground and have an advanced cargo-bearing capability. It also features an electronic rear differential lock. This means that power can be transferred to a wheel independent of how and where the other wheel is or is at. For example, if one of the rear wheels is stuck in the mud and the other isn’t getting traction – when one normally witnesses a whole lot of mud being thrown around, the set-up allows for much-demanded wheel traction to get a move on.

Hands-Free Automatic Parking

View Full Image MG Gloster automated parking

Big size cars are a headache for parking in busy urban and city surroundings. But the MG Gloster realizes the customer’s problem and came up with an advanced result. MG Gloster’s sensors and cameras can automatically judge and do parallel and vertical parking as demanded. The driver only has to follow the instructions on the large colour information display.

Adaptive Cruise Control

View Full Image MG Gloster

Cruise Control is a point that's largely useful in highways for new drivers. It maintains a definite car speed. To use cruise control, you set the asked speed limit and let the car do the work. Still, the system stops working whenever you apply brakes. As a result, this point isn't very practical and useful for highways in India with speed breakers and unpredictable traffic. The Adaptive Cruise Control still with its radars and cameras monitors the traffic up ahead and keeps a safe distance. The System also automatically changes the cruise speed as demanded and the driver doesn't need to constantly re-engage it.

Engine and Performance

View Full Image MG Gloster SUV

Gloster is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 215bhp of peak power and has 480 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission unit comes as standard. Gloster offers as many as seven modes to the driver behind the wheel. While Sport and Eco are essential driving modes, the driver can also twirl the dial to choose between Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock to give the vehicle an edge over these separate terrain conditions. Gloster has a wading depth of 550 mm which means it's suitable for not just making its way across streams but also swamped Indian cities during the monsoon season.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.