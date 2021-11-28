MG Gloster SUV completes a year. See features, variants

Gloster has a ladder-frame chassis which allows the vehicle to sit high off the ground and have an advanced cargo-bearing capability. It also features an electronic rear differential lock. This means that power can be transferred to a wheel independent of how and where the other wheel is or is at. For example, if one of the rear wheels is stuck in the mud and the other isn’t getting traction – when one normally witnesses a whole lot of mud being thrown around, the set-up allows for much-demanded wheel traction to get a move on.

