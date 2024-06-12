MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs get a price hike: Details on new prices
MG Motor India raises prices of Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, with top-tier variants impacted. Hector sees a hike of up to ₹22,000, while Hector Plus costs up to ₹30,000 more. No new features added despite the price increase.
MG Motor India has announced a price increase for its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, impacting the top-tier variants of both models. The Hector has seen a price hike of up to ₹22,000, while the Hector Plus now costs up to ₹30,000 more. The exact increase varies by variant and engine type.