Wed Jun 12 2024 15:59:40
Business News/ Auto News / MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs get a price hike: Details on new prices
MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs get a price hike: Details on new prices

Livemint

MG Motor India raises prices of Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, with top-tier variants impacted. Hector sees a hike of up to ₹22,000, while Hector Plus costs up to ₹30,000 more. No new features added despite the price increase.

The entry-level MG Hector Style remains unchanged at ₹13.99 lakh for the petrol version and ₹17.30 lakh for the diesel. (MG Motor India)Premium
The entry-level MG Hector Style remains unchanged at 13.99 lakh for the petrol version and 17.30 lakh for the diesel. (MG Motor India)

MG Motor India has announced a price increase for its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, impacting the top-tier variants of both models. The Hector has seen a price hike of up to 22,000, while the Hector Plus now costs up to 30,000 more. The exact increase varies by variant and engine type.

Price Adjustments for the MG Hector

The entry-level MG Hector Style remains unchanged at 13.99 lakh for the petrol version and 17.30 lakh for the diesel. However, all other variants have experienced a price rise. The petrol versions now cost an additional 16,000-20,000, and the diesel variants are up by 18,000-22,000. This comes after MG Motor India reduced Hector prices by 1 lakh earlier in the year.

Following the adjustment, the MG Hector's petrol variants are priced between 13.99 lakh and 18.43 lakh, while the diesel variants range from 17.30 lakh to 22.24 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

Price Changes for the MG Hector Plus

The three-row Hector Plus has also seen a significant price increase. The petrol-manual versions are now 20,000-23,000 more expensive, and the petrol-automatic variants have risen by 24,000-25,000. Diesel variants now cost an additional 20,000-30,000. Notably, the base-level Hector Plus Select Pro variant has also been affected by this price hike.

The MG Hector Plus now starts at 17.30 lakh for petrol models, reaching up to 22.93 lakh. The diesel variants are priced from 19.82 lakh to 23.08 lakh, ex-showroom.

No New Features Added

Despite the price increases, MG Motor India has not introduced any new features to either model. The Hector and Hector Plus continue to offer the same specifications, including a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 141 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 168 bhp. Transmission options remain a 6-speed manual and a CVT for petrol variants, with a 6-speed manual available for diesel.

 

Published: 12 Jun 2024, 11:05 PM IST
