MG Motor India raises prices of Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, with top-tier variants impacted. Hector sees a hike of up to ₹ 22,000, while Hector Plus costs up to ₹ 30,000 more. No new features added despite the price increase.

MG Motor India has announced a price increase for its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs, impacting the top-tier variants of both models. The Hector has seen a price hike of up to ₹22,000, while the Hector Plus now costs up to ₹30,000 more. The exact increase varies by variant and engine type.

Price Adjustments for the MG Hector The entry-level MG Hector Style remains unchanged at ₹13.99 lakh for the petrol version and ₹17.30 lakh for the diesel. However, all other variants have experienced a price rise. The petrol versions now cost an additional ₹16,000-20,000, and the diesel variants are up by ₹18,000-22,000. This comes after MG Motor India reduced Hector prices by ₹1 lakh earlier in the year.

Following the adjustment, the MG Hector's petrol variants are priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹18.43 lakh, while the diesel variants range from ₹17.30 lakh to ₹22.24 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

Price Changes for the MG Hector Plus The three-row Hector Plus has also seen a significant price increase. The petrol-manual versions are now ₹20,000-23,000 more expensive, and the petrol-automatic variants have risen by ₹24,000-25,000. Diesel variants now cost an additional ₹20,000-30,000. Notably, the base-level Hector Plus Select Pro variant has also been affected by this price hike.

The MG Hector Plus now starts at ₹17.30 lakh for petrol models, reaching up to ₹22.93 lakh. The diesel variants are priced from ₹19.82 lakh to ₹23.08 lakh, ex-showroom.

No New Features Added Despite the price increases, MG Motor India has not introduced any new features to either model. The Hector and Hector Plus continue to offer the same specifications, including a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 141 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 168 bhp. Transmission options remain a 6-speed manual and a CVT for petrol variants, with a 6-speed manual available for diesel.

