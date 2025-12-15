MG Hector facelift launched at ₹11.99 lakh: Top 5 things to know

JSW MG Motor on Monday, has launched the much awaited facelifted iteration of the MG Hector in India, at an introductory starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new MG Hector facelift comes commanding a starting price, ₹2 lakh lower than the pre-facelift version. MG launched the Hector back in 2019, and since then this is the third facelift the SUV has received. It was launched as the first car of the British marque in India and since its roll out here, the brand has sold more than 1.50 lakh units of the Hector.

The latest version of MG Hector comes incorporating a plethora of upgrades across exterior and inside the cabin, which ramp up the appeal of the already popular SUV, which is the leading revenue churner for the brand in India.

If you are planning to buy the new MG Hector facelift, here are the top five facts about this SUV, which must know.

MG Hector facelift: Price and booking The MG Hector facelift is available at an introductory starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is already available for booking at the Mg dealerships and via online channel. The SUV is available in six variant options, which include four five-seater (Style, Select Pro, Smart, and Smart Pro) and two seven-seater (Savvy Pro and Sharp Pro) choices.

MG Hector facelift: Minimal yet meaningful design changes The MG Hector facelift comes with minimal yet meaningful design upgrades across the exterior. While the overall silhouette of the SUV remains unchanged, the mid-cycle refreshing effort has added a revised radiator grille with hexagonal slats, christened as Aura Hex grille, giving the front profile a revamped look. The bumpers remain unchanged, while the dual-tone body colour and black wheel arch claddings give the SUV a beefy look. The LED headlight and LED DRL module of the SUV remain unchanged as the outgoing version of Hector. Also, the side claddings, shark-fin antenna are same as the pre-facelift Hector. There are 18-inch redesigned alloy wheels adding more zing. The SUV now comes with new colour choices, including the Celadon Blue and Pearl White.

MG Hector facelift: Updated feature list The new MG Hector facelift has received a new dual-tone Urban Tan interior theme. Despite the basic silhouette inside the cabin remaining same, the updated equipment list of the SUV has further amplified its appeal. The new Hector gets i-Swipe touch-based gesture controls on the 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV has also received an expanded RAM of 10 GB, which promises smoother performance of the touchscreen infotainment system. The OEM claims the SUV gets a two-finger gesture control for HVAC systems, and a three-finger gesture control for music tracks and volume. Also, there's digital auto key, proximity lock/unlock, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, horizontal AC vents, Infinity audio system by Harman, etc. It is available on five, six and seven-seater configurations.

MG Hector facelift: Safety features On the safety front, the new MG Hector facelift comes with a host of features, aided by advanced technology. Some of the key safety features onboard the new MG Hector facelift include six airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera and Level 2 ADAS suite. The ADAS suite comprises features like adaptive cruise control, Bend Cruise Assistance, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Safe Distance Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking and Intelligent Headlamp Control. It also gets Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control (TC), Hill Hold Control (HHC), ABS with EBD, Brake Assist (BA), TPMS, etc.

MG Hector facelift: What powers it? Powering the MG Hector facelift gets power from a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is available with both manual gearbox and CVT unit options. This engine is capable of churning out 141 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is tuned for 168 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.