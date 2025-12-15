MG Hector facelift launched in India with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh: Features, powertrain and more

MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector in the Indian market, with prices beginning at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This special introductory price is available for a limited number of units, although the company has not yet disclosed how many vehicles will be sold at this rate.

A familiar name with steady evolution First launched in 2019, the MG Hector has been a key model for the brand in India. Over the years, the SUV has received several updates to stay relevant. It was notably the first in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof and a large vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system, features that helped it stand out at the time.

The newly launched version represents Hector’s third facelift. While the most comprehensive revision arrived in 2023 with major design and feature upgrades, the 2026 update is more restrained in nature.

Focus on cosmetic refresh For the latest model year, MG has concentrated largely on visual enhancements rather than mechanical changes. The updates are aimed at keeping the Hector competitive in a mid-size SUV segment that has seen multiple fresh launches and facelifts from rival manufacturers.

Revised front design The most prominent change can be seen at the front of the SUV. The Hector now sports a new Aura Hex grille that maintains the overall silhouette of the previous model but adopts a vertical hexagonal pattern in place of the earlier diamond mesh design. The front bumper has also been subtly redesigned, featuring updated chrome accents around the air dam for a refreshed look.

Interior and features Inside the cabin, the layout remains familiar. The facelifted Hector continues to offer a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. For the new model year, MG has refreshed the upholstery and interior colour themes, along with updates to the infotainment software to improve the user experience.

Engine and gearbox options Mechanical specifications remain unchanged. The Hector is offered with a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 141 hp and 250 Nm of torque, alongside a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine delivering 167 hp and 350 Nm.

The petrol engine is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while the diesel motor continues to be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Prices and variants The five-seater Hector facelift is priced from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Style variant with the 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and manual gearbox. Prices rise to ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec Savvy Pro variant equipped with the same engine and a CVT.