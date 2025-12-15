MG Hector facelift launched in India with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh: Features, powertrain and more

MG Motor India has launched the facelifted Hector in India with introductory prices starting at 11.99 lakh (ex showroom). The updated SUV brings subtle cosmetic changes and minor feature upgrades, led by a revised front grille, to stay competitive in the mid size SUV segment. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated15 Dec 2025, 01:42 PM IST
MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector in the Indian market, with prices beginning at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).(MG Motor)

MG Motor India has launched the updated Hector in the Indian market, with prices beginning at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This special introductory price is available for a limited number of units, although the company has not yet disclosed how many vehicles will be sold at this rate.

A familiar name with steady evolution

First launched in 2019, the MG Hector has been a key model for the brand in India. Over the years, the SUV has received several updates to stay relevant. It was notably the first in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof and a large vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system, features that helped it stand out at the time.

The newly launched version represents Hector’s third facelift. While the most comprehensive revision arrived in 2023 with major design and feature upgrades, the 2026 update is more restrained in nature.

Focus on cosmetic refresh

For the latest model year, MG has concentrated largely on visual enhancements rather than mechanical changes. The updates are aimed at keeping the Hector competitive in a mid-size SUV segment that has seen multiple fresh launches and facelifts from rival manufacturers.

The most prominent change can be seen at the front of the SUV. The Hector now sports a new Aura Hex grille that maintains the overall silhouette of the previous model but adopts a vertical hexagonal pattern in place of the earlier diamond mesh design.
(MG Motor)

Revised front design

The most prominent change can be seen at the front of the SUV. The Hector now sports a new Aura Hex grille that maintains the overall silhouette of the previous model but adopts a vertical hexagonal pattern in place of the earlier diamond mesh design. The front bumper has also been subtly redesigned, featuring updated chrome accents around the air dam for a refreshed look.

Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the layout remains familiar. The facelifted Hector continues to offer a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system. For the new model year, MG has refreshed the upholstery and interior colour themes, along with updates to the infotainment software to improve the user experience.

Also Read | 2026 MG Hector set to debut in India tomorrow: What to expect

Engine and gearbox options

Mechanical specifications remain unchanged. The Hector is offered with a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 141 hp and 250 Nm of torque, alongside a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine delivering 167 hp and 350 Nm.

The petrol engine is available with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, while the diesel motor continues to be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also Read | MG Hector gets a price hike for the third time; check new prices

Prices and variants

The five-seater Hector facelift is priced from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Style variant with the 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and manual gearbox. Prices rise to 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec Savvy Pro variant equipped with the same engine and a CVT.

The seven-seater Hector Plus is offered in two variants, starting at 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sharp Pro manual. The range-topping Savvy Pro CVT variant is priced at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector
