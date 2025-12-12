MG Hector facelift to new Renault Duster: 3 Exciting cars launching in India

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing the introduction of some spectacular car launches over the last few days. While Tata Sierra, new generation Kia Seltos, Mahindra XEV 9S have already debuted in the country, the momentum is slated to continue over the next few weeks as well. Some of the most exciting cars coming to the Indian market by January 2026, include the MG Hector facelift, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Renault Duster.

Key upcoming car launches Model Launch date MG Hector facelift December 15, 2025 Mahindra XUV 7XO January 5, 2026 Renault Duster January 26, 2026

Here are the top three cars launching in India by January 2026.

MG Hector facelift Debut: December 15, 2025 MG Hector is the bestselling ICE-powered SUV of the JSW MG Motor. Since, its launch, the SUV has remained a leading revenue churner of the automaker. Now, the MG Hector is all set for a makeover. The facelifted version of the SUV will debut on December 15. The carmaker has already teased the SUV online giving hint to the changes. It gets a redesigned radiator grille, while the bumpers and wheels would receive tweaks as well. Inside the cabin as well, the SUV is expected to come with a touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one available in the MG Windsor. However, there would be some other updates in terms of materials and features as well.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Debut: January 5, 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO is the next big launch slated from the homegrown auto giant. The Mahindra XUV 7XO will be launched on January 5, 2026. Ahead of that, its pre-bookings will commence on December 15, 2025. The SUV will come essentially as a revamped and rebadged version of the XUV700. It will adopt several design elements from the XEV 9S inside and out, as hinted by the automaker. However, on the powertrain front, it would remain unchanged as the current XUV700.

Renault Duster Debut: January 26, 2026 The new generation Renault Duster is slated to debut in India on January 26, 2026. This will mark the comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures in Indian passenger vehicle market. It is based on the automaker's CNF-B platform. The SUV looks bigger, wider and bolder than before. The new generation Renault Duster gets a new and bigger floating touchscreen infotainment system compared to the previous model. Also, it will come with ADAS, 360-degree surround-view cameras, a more spacious cabin, larger boot space, and improved practicality. The India-spec Renault Duster is expected to come powered by a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid powertrain capable of churning out 128 bhp peak power.