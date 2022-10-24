MG Hector Facelift version to launch this year: What we know so far

MG Hector has confirmed that it will drive in the new generation Fector SUV to India this year. The automaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch, which is expected to take place in mid-November. It is evident from the numerous teaser images and videos that MG is working on the facelift version of the Hector SUV.
It is already confirmed that the new MG Hector will have the largest infotainment screen to boast in its segment. The 14-inch touchscreen unit will be supported with MG’s Next-Gen i-SMART technology, and will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.
The upcoming Hector MG is expected to come with a revamped cabin, and an extended feature list. However, on the powertrain front, it is most likely that Hector’s diesel mill will not get an automatic transmission.
The current MG Hector is available with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former two can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes, the latter is offered only with a six speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre oil burner is the same motor that also does duties on the Jeep Compass, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Notably, all these models are available with an automatic transmission and the Hector will remain the only SUV to stick to a manual version.
MG Motor India on recently released another teaser of the soon-to-be-launched Next-Gen Hector.The dual tone Oak White and Black Interior, along with the rich brushed metal finish, ensure that the cabin of the Next-Gen Hector exudes a sense of luxury, which is amplified by the cockpit-like console.
Additionally, coupled with leather covering, the all-new instrument panel is designed with horizontal lines and runs through the door panel to form a front cabin space surrounded by a wingspan. The chrome trim on the AC vents further amplifies the high-end luxury offered in the next-gen Hector.
"To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience," according to a statement by the company.
