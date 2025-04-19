MG Hector gets benefits worth up to ₹4 lakh. All you need to know

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 'Midnight Carnival,' offering numerous perks for the Hector SUV. Customers can take advantage of benefits up to ₹4 lakh, and this exclusive promotion is available at showrooms across the country. During the Midnight Carnival, MG showrooms will operate until midnight every weekend until June 30, 2025.

MG Hector: Midnight Carnival offers Through this initiative, JSW MG Motor India is delivering a variety of value-added offers when purchasing the new Hector. This includes an extended warranty of 2 years or 1 lakh km in addition to the standard three-year warranty and two additional years of roadside assistance, ensuring a smooth ownership experience for up to five years.

The campaign features a 50 per cent reduction in RTO costs and access to MG accessories for already registered Hector models. Additionally, 20 buyers of the MG Hector will have the chance to win a trip to London. For more details on the offers, customers can visit their nearest authorised JSW MG Motor India dealerships.

MG Hector: Price The MG Hector is priced from ₹13.99 lakh to ₹22.89 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom.

MG Hector: Engine and performance JSW MG Motor India offers the Hector with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine produces 142 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The diesel version, shared with a few other SUVs like the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, delivers 168 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350 Nm.