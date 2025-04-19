MG Hector gets benefits worth up to ₹4 lakh. All you need to know

  • JSW MG Motor India has launched the 'Midnight Carnival' for the Hector SUV, offering benefits up to 4 lakh.

Published19 Apr 2025, 12:00 PM IST
JSW MG Motor India has launched the 'Midnight Carnival,' offering numerous perks for the Hector SUV. Customers can take advantage of benefits up to 4 lakh, and this exclusive promotion is available at showrooms across the country. During the Midnight Carnival, MG showrooms will operate until midnight every weekend until June 30, 2025.

MG Hector: Midnight Carnival offers

Through this initiative, JSW MG Motor India is delivering a variety of value-added offers when purchasing the new Hector. This includes an extended warranty of 2 years or 1 lakh km in addition to the standard three-year warranty and two additional years of roadside assistance, ensuring a smooth ownership experience for up to five years.

The campaign features a 50 per cent reduction in RTO costs and access to MG accessories for already registered Hector models. Additionally, 20 buyers of the MG Hector will have the chance to win a trip to London. For more details on the offers, customers can visit their nearest authorised JSW MG Motor India dealerships.

MG Hector: Price

The MG Hector is priced from 13.99 lakh to 22.89 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom.

MG Hector: Engine and performance

JSW MG Motor India offers the Hector with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine produces 142 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The diesel version, shared with a few other SUVs like the Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass, delivers 168 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

Both engines are typically paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Customers desiring an automatic option must select the petrol engine, as it is the only variant available with a CVT automatic transmission. Previously, a dual-clutch automatic transmission was available for the petrol engine, but it was discontinued due to poor fuel efficiency and sluggish responsiveness. The diesel engine still does not offer an automatic transmission option.

MG Hector: Rivals

The MG Hector competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Harrier.

