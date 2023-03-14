If you are planning to buy an MG Hector Plus, then here’s a news for you. The SUV currently commands a waiting period of up to eight to twelve weeks for its all variants. Although the actual waiting period depends on the variant as well as dealerships' location.

MG Motor India unveiled the MG Hector Plus facelift at Auto Expo 2023. As per the company’s website, the SUV comes with a starting price of ₹20.14 lakh.. MG Hector Plus is offered in six and seven-seater options. It has four different variants – Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

Buyers can also choose from a dual-tone and six mono-tone colour variants of the SUV. On the performance front, the MG Hector Plus SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The standard model includes a six-speed manual unit, while the CVT unit is offered only with the gasoline motor. The company, however, has discontinued the DCT and mild-hybrid variants of the SUV.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a two-door electric car in the country. The company has announced that their upcoming 2-door electric car will be named 'Comet'. This vehicle is essentially a re-branded version of the Wuling Air EV, which is currently available in markets such as Indonesia. The Comet is expected to launch in the Indian market by mid-2023 and is estimated to be priced around ₹10 lakh. The powertrain configuration for the MG Comet is likely to include a front-axle mounted single electric motor and a battery pack with a capacity of 20-25kWh. The small electric car is expected to offer a range of up to 300km on a single charge.