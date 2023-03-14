MG Hector Plus gets a waiting period of up to 12 weeks: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM IST
- On the performance front, the MG Hector Plus SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.
If you are planning to buy an MG Hector Plus, then here’s a news for you. The SUV currently commands a waiting period of up to eight to twelve weeks for its all variants. Although the actual waiting period depends on the variant as well as dealerships' location.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×