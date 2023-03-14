MG Hector Plus gets a waiting period of up to 12 weeks: All you need to know

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is gearing up to launch a two-door electric car in the country. The company has announced that their upcoming 2-door electric car will be named 'Comet'. This vehicle is essentially a re-branded version of the Wuling Air EV, which is currently available in markets such as Indonesia. The Comet is expected to launch in the Indian market by mid-2023 and is estimated to be priced around ₹10 lakh. The powertrain configuration for the MG Comet is likely to include a front-axle mounted single electric motor and a battery pack with a capacity of 20-25kWh. The small electric car is expected to offer a range of up to 300km on a single charge.