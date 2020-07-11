MG Hector Plus launch next week: Expected price, features

British brand Morris Garages (MG) will be launching their new Hector Plus SUV in India next week. The car was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, the company will finally reveal the new car on the 13 July.

Expected price

MG has already started taking orders for the new car and is pre-booking it at a price of ₹50,000. The final price of the SUV is still kept under wraps but a few reports claimed to have leaked the prices before the official launch.

A YouTube channel by the name Automotive India claims that the prices will start from around ₹17 lakh and will go on to around ₹19 lakh. MG Hector and the Plus variant are expected to have a difference of ₹1.2 lakh. However, the base variant won’t be the same as the 5-seater version. The Plus version is expected to start from the Smart AT variant. Since, these are not official figures provided by the company, it is advised that the user takes it with a grain of salt.

Features

The Hector Plus, in essence, is a three-row version of the 5-seater version. The car has also been spotted on few dealerships earlier, indicating that the company is ready with the stocks.

Coming to changes in comparison to its smaller sibling, the MG Hector Plus gets a few cosmetic changes upfront. It comes with a new set of headlamps and also new front bumpers. The rear side gets a new tail lamp design and scuff plates. The overall design of the car’s rear end looks more rounded than the 5-seater version.

The interiors will receive an upgrade in the form of new faux leather upholstery in tan colour. The dashboard will also get matching tan panels. The buyer will get a choice of either 6-seater or 7-seater options. In order to cater to the third-row passengers, MG will provide AC vents at the rear and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

