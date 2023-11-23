MG Hector receives a price hike for the third time this year; check new prices
MG Motor has raised the prices of its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in India for the third time in a year. This latest increase, coming just three months after the August adjustment, sees a hike of up to ₹40,000 for the Chinese-owned British carmaker's best-selling models.