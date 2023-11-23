MG Motor has raised the prices of its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in India for the third time in a year. This latest increase, coming just three months after the August adjustment, sees a hike of up to ₹40,000 for the Chinese-owned British carmaker's best-selling models.

During the Auto Expo in January, MG Motor introduced the 2023 version of the Hector, starting at ₹14.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Simultaneously, the Hector Plus SUV was launched at a price of ₹20.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector SUV, available in both petrol and diesel variants, offers six different configurations: Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

Following the recent price adjustment, the Hector SUV will now start at ₹15 lakh, with the top-end Savvy Pro variant priced at ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Hector Plus SUV is available in both six and seven-seat configurations. The six-seater variant now begins at ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to ₹22.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end model. The pricing for the seven-seat version remains unchanged after the recent adjustment.

In the recent price adjustment, both petrol and diesel variants of the Hector SUV have experienced an increase. The price hike for petrol versions ranges from ₹27,000 to ₹35,000, while diesel versions see an uptick between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000. The most significant increase is observed in the Smart Pro variant with a diesel powertrain.

The 2023 MG Hector and Hector Plus were introduced with an updated front design. Significant enhancements include a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in its segment, and Level 2 ADAS technology. Under the hood, MG Motor maintains the use of the same 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engines. Transmission choices encompass the 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

