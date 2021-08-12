MG Motor has launched a new variant for its popular SUV Hector. The company has introduced a new variant in order to mark Hector's second year anniversary in India. The company has introduced a variant called Shine.

The new MG Hector Shine variant has been priced at ₹14.51 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The variant will be available with both diesel and petrol engine options. In terms of transmission options, the variant can be purchased either with manual or CVT.

The new trim has an all-new electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 10.3-inch HD touchscreen AVN System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, Shine CVT is equipped with an electric parking brake, push-button start/stop and smart entry, chrome door handles & telescopic steering.

Further, MG is also offering a curated accessories package including items of aesthetic and functional value like leatherette seat covers & steering wheel cover, window sunshades, air purifier, wireless phone charging, and 3D cabin mats at an additional cost. The car will also be backed by MG Shield which is a 5-5-5 offering, including five years of unlimited-kilometre warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five labour-free services.

Commenting on the new trim, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen it’s portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family."

