MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV unveiled in India: Prices start at ₹19.49 lakh — range, features and more

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV in India, with prices starting at 19.49 lakh. The EV offers a claimed 517 km range, while the PHEV delivers over 115 km of electric range and 1,100km+ combined range.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published26 Aug 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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Bookings are open, with EV deliveries starting in September 2026 and PHEV deliveries beginning in November 2026.
Bookings are open, with EV deliveries starting in September 2026 and PHEV deliveries beginning in November 2026.(MG Motor)

The new Hector Tomahawk is launched by JSW MG Motor India, on the company's first model designed on the Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT). The SUV comes in both electric and plug-in hybrid models, providing two ways to electrify.

Prices start at 19.49 lakh for the Hector Tomahawk EV and 25.69 lakh for the PHEV, ex-showroom. In addition, MG is introducing a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that will further lower the cost of the EV, bringing it down to Rs. The battery rental fee depends on usage and an additional payment of 13.99 lakh.

Hector Tomahawk Gets EV and PHEV powertrains

The Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2kWh battery and a 150kW electric motor that delivers 310Nm. It is rated at 517 km and will come equipped with up to 90 kW DC fast charging.

Also Read | JSW MG to invest $400 mn, triple capacity in EV-hybrid push

The PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 20.5 kWh battery and a DHT system. It has over 115km of electric range and is said to have a combined range of more than 1,100km. According to MG, the PHEV will be able to reach 0-100km/h in about nine seconds.

The SUV also has four energy management modes: all electric, series hybrid, parallel hybrid and engine-direct drive. MG claims that its Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) feature can be used to power appliances.

Feature-loaded cabin with 7-seater option

The Tomahawk will be 4,745mm long with a wheelbase of 2,810mm, according to JSW MG Motor India. The EV is offered in five- and seven-seater configurations, while the PHEV is offered only in a seven-seater configuration.

Also Read | JSW MG Motor sees early gains from luxury play, rivals take note

The cabin is enhanced with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver display, a panoramic roof, 10-speaker Infinity audio and ventilated front seats. The i-SMART 3.0 system offers connected features, OTA updates, wireless smartphone connectivity and a GenAI-powered voice assistant.

Safety and battery protection

Six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and Level 2 driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, are among the safety equipment the Model 3 offers.

The EV has undergone extensive thermal and structural testing of the MAGIC Battery, which has a capacity of 69.2 kWh, MG says. Further, the first owner receives a lifetime battery warranty for both the electric and gas-driven models.

Also Read | JSW MG Motor hits $1 bn revenue, losses nearly double

Price, BaaS and deliveries

The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced from 19.49 lakh to 23.49 lakh, while the PHEV costs between 25.69 lakh and 27.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Having the BaaS option might improve access to the Tomahawk initially, but the cost of battery hire is considered for each kilometre. To the consumers who wish to save fuel but don't want to sacrifice the flexibility to travel long distances, the PHEV seems more interesting, whereas the EV seems to be better for those who can count on having access to charging stations.

According to JSW MG Motor India, electric vehicle deliveries will commence in September 2026, with PHEV test drives and rollouts scheduled for November 2026.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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