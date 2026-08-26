MG Hector Tomahawk EV and PHEV unveiled in India: Prices start at ₹19.49 lakh — range, features and more

The new Hector Tomahawk is launched by JSW MG Motor India, on the company's first model designed on the Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology (ADAPT). The SUV comes in both electric and plug-in hybrid models, providing two ways to electrify.

Prices start at ₹19.49 lakh for the Hector Tomahawk EV and ₹25.69 lakh for the PHEV, ex-showroom. In addition, MG is introducing a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option that will further lower the cost of the EV, bringing it down to Rs. The battery rental fee depends on usage and an additional payment of ₹13.99 lakh.

Hector Tomahawk Gets EV and PHEV powertrains The Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2kWh battery and a 150kW electric motor that delivers 310Nm. It is rated at 517 km and will come equipped with up to 90 kW DC fast charging.

The PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 20.5 kWh battery and a DHT system. It has over 115km of electric range and is said to have a combined range of more than 1,100km. According to MG, the PHEV will be able to reach 0-100km/h in about nine seconds.

The SUV also has four energy management modes: all electric, series hybrid, parallel hybrid and engine-direct drive. MG claims that its Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) feature can be used to power appliances.

Feature-loaded cabin with 7-seater option The Tomahawk will be 4,745mm long with a wheelbase of 2,810mm, according to JSW MG Motor India. The EV is offered in five- and seven-seater configurations, while the PHEV is offered only in a seven-seater configuration.

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The cabin is enhanced with a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch driver display, a panoramic roof, 10-speaker Infinity audio and ventilated front seats. The i-SMART 3.0 system offers connected features, OTA updates, wireless smartphone connectivity and a GenAI-powered voice assistant.

Safety and battery protection Six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes and Level 2 driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, are among the safety equipment the Model 3 offers.

The EV has undergone extensive thermal and structural testing of the MAGIC Battery, which has a capacity of 69.2 kWh, MG says. Further, the first owner receives a lifetime battery warranty for both the electric and gas-driven models.

Price, BaaS and deliveries The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced from ₹19.49 lakh to ₹23.49 lakh, while the PHEV costs between ₹25.69 lakh and ₹27.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Having the BaaS option might improve access to the Tomahawk initially, but the cost of battery hire is considered for each kilometre. To the consumers who wish to save fuel but don't want to sacrifice the flexibility to travel long distances, the PHEV seems more interesting, whereas the EV seems to be better for those who can count on having access to charging stations.