MG honours Paralympian Bhavina Patel with SUV Hector

MG Motor has felicitated Paralympian playe Bhavina Patel today for his remarkable feat at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics held this year. MG Motor handed over their SUV Hector to Bhavina Patel. MG Hector is an internet-enabled SUV launched in India in 2019. MG has customized Hector for the use of Bhavina Patel with features such as hand controlled lever to operate the accelerator and brakes of the SUV. It also comes with wheelchair attachments for the ease of use.

Bhavina Patel has won Silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in table tennis. The SUV also features DCT transmission and engine start/stop button to offer an effortless driving experience. "I truly appreciate this thoughtful gesture by MG Motor and the Vadodara Marathon. It gives me immense joy to call this completely customized Hector my own," said Bhavina Patel.

Before MG, Mahindra gave a personalized XUV700 for gold medalist Paralympian Avani Lekhara. The company also handed over XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition SUVs to Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil.

Tata Motors honoured 24 Indian athletes who narrowly missed medals at the Tokyo Olympics with Altroz premium hatchback in High Street Gold colour. Renault presented Kiger SUV to Indian wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, and to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

MG launched Hector SUV in an updated version in the country on February this year with features such as touchscreen infotainment system with i-Smart that supports Hinglish voice commands besides English. This allows an occupant to command the car’s system to perform functions like opening the sunroof, adjusting temperature, setting navigation, among others.