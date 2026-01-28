MG Majestor in mind? Top 5 facts to know before the SUV debuts on February 12

JSW MG Motor India has been teasing the automaker's upcoming flagship SUV MG Majestor. This new SUV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, is gearing up for its India debut on February 12. Upon launch, the MG Majestor will replace the MG Gloster to become the brand's new flagship SUV in its ICE-powered passenger vehicle lineup. Also, it will come as a potential rival against the mighty Toyota Fortuner, one of the bestselling models in the country's big SUV market.

If you have been waiting for the MG Majestor, here are the top five facts to know about this SUV.

MG Majestor: Muscular design The MG Majestor will come wearing a muscular design philosophy, as showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 and through the teasers. The latest teaser has showcased the front profile of the MG Majestor. Notable highlights include a three-piece vertically stacked LED headlamp setup, unique looking L-shaped LED DRLs, horizontally slated and blacked out radiator grille. Also, there is a skid plate visible in the teaser. Some other key design elements will include thick black body cladding at side profile, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, black door handles, black roof rails, black window pillars giving a contrasted look. Moving to the back, there will be horizontal connected LED taillights, silver finished rear skid plate, and dual exhaust setup among other styling elements.

MG Majestor: Premium interior The interior of the MG Majestor will come carrying a premium vibe considering it will contend with rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq. The SUV will sport a three-row seat configuration. Expect it to be available in six and seven seater layouts, as showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Some of the key features enhancing the comfort and convenience quotient inside the cabin of the Majestor will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats at front and rear, wireless phone chargers for front and rear occupants, panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, rear AC vents, etc.

MG Majestor: Packed with safety features The MJ Majestor will come packing a plethora of safety featured aided by advanced technology. MG has been known for offering technology-packed features in its cars, and the Majestor will follow the same strategy. It will get multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a 360-degree surround view camera, Level 2 ADAS suite among others.

MG Majestor: Dual diesel powertrains

MG Majestor: Expected powertrains Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel Transmission 8 AT 8 AT Drivetrain RWD 4WD Power 158 bhp 213 bhp Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm

MG is yet to reveal the engine and transmission options of the Majestor. However, it is expected to share the same powertrain setup as the Gloster. Expect it to be available with two diesel engine choices. There would be one 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, capable of churning out 158 bhp peak power and 373 Nm of torque. This would come with a RWD setup.

On the other hand, there would be a more powerful 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine propelling the higher variants, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can churn out 213 bhp peak power and 478 Nm torque. This second version would get a 4WD setup. This engine is more powerful than the 2.8-litre counterpart that works under the hood of Toyota Fortuner.

MG Majestor: Expected pricing The MG Majestor will be priced at a premium over the Gloster. The MG Gloster is priced between ₹38.33 lakh and ₹43.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Speaking of rivals, the Toyota Fortuner is priced between ₹34.16 lakh and ₹49.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Skoda Kodiaq range starts at ₹39.99 lakh and goes up to ₹43.76 lakh (ex-showroom).