MG Majestor to debut on Feb 12 challenging ⁠Fortuner, Kodiaq. What to expect

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor in the country on February 12. Upon launch, the MG Majestor will be the new flagship offering of the brand in India, possibly sitting above the MG Gloster in the carmaker's product lineup. The Majestor would come sharing a similar three-row seating layout, similar powertrain choices and a plethora of features, just like the MG Gloster. However, the upcoming SUV is expected to make the game one notch up from what the MG Gloster offers now.

As the carmaker is gearing up for the launch of the MG Majestor, here is a quick look at the key expectations from this SUV.

MG Majestor: Design

MG Majestor: Key expectations Exterior Gloss black radiator grille

Vertically stacked LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Prominent skid plate with vertical detailing

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Thick black body cladding

Black door handles

Black roof rails

Black window pillars

Horizontal connected LED taillamps

Silver-finished rear skid plate

Dual exhausts Interior Three row seats

6 and 7 seater layouts

Rear seat ventilation,

Rear wireless phone charger

Rear AC vents

Rear sunshades

Panoramic sunroof Safety Multiple airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

360-degree surround view camera

Level 2 ADAS suite

The MG Majestor was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. After that, the SUV has been spotted on the road during its testing phase. The model that was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 and the spyshots of the prototypes have revealed a few details about the exterior of the Majestor. The SUV sports a bold upright front profile with a wide gloss black radiator grille, vertically stacked LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, a prominent skid plate with vertical detailing.

Moving to the side profile, it gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, thick black body cladding, black door handles, roof rails and window pillars, which altogether add contrast. At the back, it gets horizontal LED taillamps that are connected by a sleek LED bar. The rear bumper gets a silver-finished skid plate, while there are dual exhaust outlets.

MG Majestor: Interior The MG Majestor is expected to offer a premium vibe inside the cabin. There will be a layered dashboard with dual digital screens comprising the touchscreen infotainment system and a driver display. Expect these screens to be larger than what the MG Gloster offers. The Majestor will come with a three-row seating layout inside the cabin, with possibly both six and seven-seater configurations.

The feature list is expected to be mirror the list of the features the Gloster has. However, in an attempt to take the premium appeal of the cabin, expect the Majestor to come equipped with rear seat ventilation, additional wireless phone charger, additional speakers for premium audio system, rear AC vents, rear sunshades and a panoramic sunroof that will enhance the premiumness of this SUV compared to the Gloster.

MG Majestor: Safety On the safety front, the MG Majestor is expected to come packed with a host of advanced technology aided safety features. There would be multiple airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), level 2 ADAS suite etc.

MG Majestor: Powertrain MG is yet to reveal the engine and transmission options of the Majestor. We believe it can share the same powertrain setup as the Gloster. Expect it to be available with two diesel engine choices. There would be one 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with eight-speed automatic gearbox, capable of generating 158 bhp peak power and 373 Nm of torque. This would come with a RWD setup.