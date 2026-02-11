MG Majestor: Top 5 facts that will make it relevant in the brand's portfolio

JSW MG Motor India is all set to introduce the MG Majestor SUV in the country on February 12, as the company's new flagship model. The upcoming MG Majestor is designed to dominate the premium D+ SUV segment. However, it will not be an easy task for the OEM as well as the SUV, as the MG Majestor will have tocompete with tough rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.

The MG Majestor will come offering a superior size, a twin-turbocharged diesel engine, 4x4 capability, and an advanced Level 2 ADAS suite, among others, which will enhance the OEM's brand value in the Indian passenger vehicle market. MG has been known for selling cars in India that come packing high-end features aided by advanced technologies. The MG Majestor will come testifying that again.

Here are the top five reasons that are meant to amplify the MG Majestor's importance in the Indian passenger vehicle market as well as in the automaker's product lineup.

MG Majestor: Aiming for flagship status The upcoming MG Majestor is based on the Maxus D90. It will be positioned in the top-tier of the automaker's product lineup. The MG Majestor will come as the most luxurious and largest SUV of the brand in India. Upon launch, it will be positioned above the MG Gloster in an attempt to enhance the brand's premiumisation effort.

MG Majestor: Targeting the premium segment The MG Majestor will target the premium segment, in which it will compete with rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, etc. The MG Majestor is expected to be priced at around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom). This will allow MG Majestor to directly target the consumers who seek to buy high-end, full-grown SUVs.

MG Majestor: To get superior dimensions and presence The MG Majestor will be the largest SUV of the brand. Not only that, but it will also be the largest SUV in its segment. The MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,876 mm in height. These dimensions give the MG Majestor a more imposing road presence compared to the MG Gloster.

MG Majestor: Technologically advanced The MG Majestor SUV, like many other MG cars in India, will come equipped with an array of advanced technology-aided features. These will include a 360-degree surround view camera, a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. These are meant to attract customers who seek modern technologies in their cars.