MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian: Battle of premium SUVs heating up

MG Majestor has been introduced by JSW MG Motor India as one of the premium, three-row SUVs. The SUV's pricing will be revealed in April this year, while deliveries will commence from May 2026. The MG Majestor will be positioned at the top of the automaker's SUV lineup, replacing the current flagship model MG Gloster.

Upon launch, the MG Majestor will challenge the key rivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market's premium three-row SUV segment. Some of the key rivals against the MG Majestor will be the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

In this article, we have compared the dimension specifications of the MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension comparison MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Skoda Kodiaq Length 5,046 mm 4,769 mm 4,758 mm Width 2,016 mm 1,859 mm 1,864 mm Height 1,876 mm 1,698 mm 1,679 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 2,782 mm 2,791 mm

MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The Jeep Meridian has a length of 4,769 mm, a width of 1,859 mm, a height of 1,698 mm and a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, 1,679 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm.

The MG Majestor is the longest and widest among these three premium SUVs. Also, the MG Majestor is the tallest among these models. The SUV has the longest wheelbase as well.

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain comparison MG Majestor Jeep Meridian Skoda Kodiaq Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre petrol Transmission 8-speed AT 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT 7-speed DCT Power 212 bhp 168 bhp 201 bhp Torque 478 Nm 350 Nm 320 Nm

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It churns out 212 bhp power and 478 Nm Nm of torque. The Jeep Meridian is available with a 2.0-litre diesel motor, while transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic unit. However, it generates lot less power and torque at 168 bhp and 350 Nm, respectively.

The Skoda Kodiaq is available with a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of generating 201 bhp power and 320 Nm of torque. Clearly, the MG Majestor is the most powerful among these three SUVs.