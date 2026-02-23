Subscribe

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian: Battle of premium SUVs heating up

MG Majestor is longer, wider, and taller than the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

Mainak Das
Published23 Feb 2026, 12:24 PM IST
MG Majestor has been introduced by JSW MG Motor India as one of the premium, three-row SUVs. The SUV's pricing will be revealed in April this year, while deliveries will commence from May 2026. The MG Majestor will be positioned at the top of the automaker's SUV lineup, replacing the current flagship model MG Gloster.

Upon launch, the MG Majestor will challenge the key rivals in the Indian passenger vehicle market's premium three-row SUV segment. Some of the key rivals against the MG Majestor will be the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, etc.

In this article, we have compared the dimension specifications of the MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq.

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Dimension comparison
MG MajestorJeep MeridianSkoda Kodiaq
Length5,046 mm4,769 mm4,758 mm
Width2,016 mm1,859 mm1,864 mm
Height1,876 mm1,698 mm1,679 mm
Wheelbase2,950 mm2,782 mm2,791 mm

MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The Jeep Meridian has a length of 4,769 mm, a width of 1,859 mm, a height of 1,698 mm and a wheelbase of 2,782 mm. The Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, measures 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, 1,679 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,791 mm.

The MG Majestor is the longest and widest among these three premium SUVs. Also, the MG Majestor is the tallest among these models. The SUV has the longest wheelbase as well.

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain comparison
MG MajestorJeep MeridianSkoda Kodiaq
Engine2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel2.0-litre diesel2.0-litre petrol
Transmission8-speed AT6-speed MT, 9-speed AT7-speed DCT
Power212 bhp168 bhp201 bhp
Torque478 Nm350 Nm320 Nm

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It churns out 212 bhp power and 478 Nm Nm of torque. The Jeep Meridian is available with a 2.0-litre diesel motor, while transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic unit. However, it generates lot less power and torque at 168 bhp and 350 Nm, respectively.

The Skoda Kodiaq is available with a 2.0-litre petrol motor that is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of generating 201 bhp power and 320 Nm of torque. Clearly, the MG Majestor is the most powerful among these three SUVs.

