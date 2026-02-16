MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Are the upgrades meaningful enough?

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Majestor in India, which is the new flagship SUV in the automaker's product lineup, replacing the MG Gloster. Slated to launch in India in April 2026, the MG Majestor's delivery will commence from May this year. Pre-bookings for the SUV have commenced already at a token amount of ₹41,000, offering customers with initial bookings special benefits.

The MG Majestor comes with a strong and commanding road presence compared to the MG Gloster, with its overall design, dimensions, features and powertrain. While the pricing of the MG Majestor is yet to be announced, it is expected to be priced at around ₹50 lakh, which would make this D+ segment premium three-row-seater SUV significantly expensive compared to the MG Gloster.

Here is a quick look at the upgrades the MG Majestor has received over the MG Gloster, to understand if they are meaningful enough or not.

MG Majestor vs MG GLoster: Colour

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Colour comparison MG Majestor MG Gloster Metal Black Metal Black Pearl White Warm White Metal Ash Metal Ash Concrete Grey Deep Golden

Both the MG Majestor and MG Gloster are available in four different exterior shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two SUVs, while the MG Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the MG Gloster is available in Deep Golden and Warm White hues.

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Dimension

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Dimension comparison MG Majestor Difference MG Gloster Length 5,046 mm 61 mm 4,985 mm Width 2,016 mm 90 mm 1,926 mm Height 1,876 mm 9 mm 1,867 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm NA 2,950 mm

The MG Majestor is 61 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller than its sibling. However, both these SUVs come with the same wheelbase of 2,950 mm. With the larger dimensions, the MG Majestor comes with a large and strongly commanding footprint.

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Features

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Features comparison MG Majestor MG Gloster Exterior features Auto LED headlamps Yes Yes Cornering fog lamps No No Wheels 19-inch 19-inch Roof rails Black Chrome Interior features Dual glovebox No No Infotainment screen 12.3-inch 12.3-inch Digital driver’s display 12.3-inch 8.0-inch Ambient lighting 64-colour 64-colour Climate control 3-zone 3-zone Wireless phone charger Dual No Powered seats with memory function 12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver) 12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver) Extendable underthigh support No No Reclineable and sliding second row Yes Yes Massaging and ventilated seats Driver and Co-driver Driver Heated seats No Driver and Co-driver Audio system 12-speaker 12-speaker Panoramic sunroof Yes Yes Rear sunshade No No HUD No No Keyless entry Yes Yes Powered tailgate with gesture control Yes Yes Safety features Auto dimming IRVM Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes Airbags 6 6 Rain-sensing wipers Yes Yes Electronic stability control Yes Yes Hill start assist Yes Yes 360-degree surround view camera Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat mounts Yes Yes TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Yes Yes Level 2 ADAS suite Yes Yes

MG Majestor comes well-equipped SUV with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It carries over much of the same equipment as the Mg Gloster, with small upgrades to be more advanced.

MG Majestor vs MG GLoster: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Powertrain & specification MG Majestor MG Gloster Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel 2.0-litre turbo-diesel 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT Power 212 bhp 158 bhp 212 bhp Torque 478 Nm 373 Nm 478 Nm Drivetrain RWD / 4WD RWD 4WD