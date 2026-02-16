Subscribe

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Are the upgrades meaningful enough?

MG Majestor has been introduced to the Indian market as the brand's new flagship SUV, replacing the MG Gloster.

Mainak Das
Updated16 Feb 2026, 11:14 AM IST
JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Majestor in India, which is the new flagship SUV in the automaker's product lineup, replacing the MG Gloster. Slated to launch in India in April 2026, the MG Majestor's delivery will commence from May this year. Pre-bookings for the SUV have commenced already at a token amount of 41,000, offering customers with initial bookings special benefits.

The MG Majestor comes with a strong and commanding road presence compared to the MG Gloster, with its overall design, dimensions, features and powertrain. While the pricing of the MG Majestor is yet to be announced, it is expected to be priced at around 50 lakh, which would make this D+ segment premium three-row-seater SUV significantly expensive compared to the MG Gloster.

Here is a quick look at the upgrades the MG Majestor has received over the MG Gloster, to understand if they are meaningful enough or not.

MG Majestor vs MG GLoster: Colour

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Colour comparison
MG MajestorMG Gloster
Metal BlackMetal Black
Pearl WhiteWarm White
Metal AshMetal Ash
Concrete GreyDeep Golden

Both the MG Majestor and MG Gloster are available in four different exterior shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two SUVs, while the MG Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the MG Gloster is available in Deep Golden and Warm White hues.

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Dimension

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Dimension comparison
MG MajestorDifferenceMG Gloster
Length5,046 mm61 mm4,985 mm
Width2,016 mm90 mm1,926 mm
Height1,876 mm9 mm1,867 mm
Wheelbase2,950 mmNA2,950 mm

The MG Majestor is 61 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller than its sibling. However, both these SUVs come with the same wheelbase of 2,950 mm. With the larger dimensions, the MG Majestor comes with a large and strongly commanding footprint.

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Features

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Features comparison
MG MajestorMG Gloster
Exterior features
Auto LED headlampsYesYes
Cornering fog lampsNoNo
Wheels19-inch19-inch
Roof railsBlackChrome
Interior features
Dual gloveboxNoNo
Infotainment screen12.3-inch12.3-inch
Digital driver’s display12.3-inch8.0-inch
Ambient lighting64-colour64-colour
Climate control3-zone3-zone
Wireless phone chargerDualNo
Powered seats with memory function12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver)12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver)
Extendable underthigh supportNoNo
Reclineable and sliding second rowYesYes
Massaging and ventilated seatsDriver and Co-driverDriver
Heated seatsNoDriver and Co-driver
Audio system12-speaker12-speaker
Panoramic sunroofYesYes
Rear sunshadeNoNo
HUDNoNo
Keyless entryYesYes
Powered tailgate with gesture controlYesYes
Safety features
Auto dimming IRVMYesYes
Cruise controlYesYes
Airbags66
Rain-sensing wipersYesYes
Electronic stability controlYesYes
Hill start assistYesYes
360-degree surround view cameraYesYes
ISOFIX child seat mountsYesYes
TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)YesYes
Level 2 ADAS suiteYesYes

MG Majestor comes well-equipped SUV with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It carries over much of the same equipment as the Mg Gloster, with small upgrades to be more advanced.

MG Majestor vs MG GLoster: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Powertrain & specification
MG MajestorMG Gloster
Engine2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel2.0-litre turbo-diesel2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
Transmission8-speed AT8-speed AT
Power212 bhp158 bhp212 bhp
Torque478 Nm373 Nm478 Nm
DrivetrainRWD / 4WDRWD4WD

While both MG Majestor and MG Gloster SUVs offer the 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine option, the latter one gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine for its lower variants, offering the customers wider powertrain options.

