MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Are the upgrades meaningful enough?

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Majestor in India, which is the new flagship SUV in the automaker's product lineup, replacing the MG Gloster. Slated to launch in India in April 2026, the MG Majestor's delivery will commence from May this year. Pre-bookings for the SUV have commenced already at a token amount of ₹41,000, offering customers with initial bookings special benefits.
The MG Majestor comes with a strong and commanding road presence compared to the MG Gloster, with its overall design, dimensions, features and powertrain. While the pricing of the MG Majestor is yet to be announced, it is expected to be priced at around ₹50 lakh, which would make this D+ segment premium three-row-seater SUV significantly expensive compared to the MG Gloster.
Here is a quick look at the upgrades the MG Majestor has received over the MG Gloster, to understand if they are meaningful enough or not.
|MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Colour comparison
|MG Majestor
|MG Gloster
|Metal Black
|Metal Black
|Pearl White
|Warm White
|Metal Ash
|Metal Ash
|Concrete Grey
|Deep Golden
Both the MG Majestor and MG Gloster are available in four different exterior shades. The Metal Ash and Metal Black colours remain identical across the two SUVs, while the MG Majestor also gets Pearl White and Concrete Grey options. On the other hand, the MG Gloster is available in Deep Golden and Warm White hues.
|MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Dimension comparison
|MG Majestor
|Difference
|MG Gloster
|Length
|5,046 mm
|61 mm
|4,985 mm
|Width
|2,016 mm
|90 mm
|1,926 mm
|Height
|1,876 mm
|9 mm
|1,867 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,950 mm
|NA
|2,950 mm
The MG Majestor is 61 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller than its sibling. However, both these SUVs come with the same wheelbase of 2,950 mm. With the larger dimensions, the MG Majestor comes with a large and strongly commanding footprint.
|MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Features comparison
|MG Majestor
|MG Gloster
|Exterior features
|Auto LED headlamps
|Yes
|Yes
|Cornering fog lamps
|No
|No
|Wheels
|19-inch
|19-inch
|Roof rails
|Black
|Chrome
|Interior features
|Dual glovebox
|No
|No
|Infotainment screen
|12.3-inch
|12.3-inch
|Digital driver’s display
|12.3-inch
|8.0-inch
|Ambient lighting
|64-colour
|64-colour
|Climate control
|3-zone
|3-zone
|Wireless phone charger
|Dual
|No
|Powered seats with memory function
|12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver)
|12-way (Driver) / 8-way (Co-driver)
|Extendable underthigh support
|No
|No
|Reclineable and sliding second row
|Yes
|Yes
|Massaging and ventilated seats
|Driver and Co-driver
|Driver
|Heated seats
|No
|Driver and Co-driver
|Audio system
|12-speaker
|12-speaker
|Panoramic sunroof
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear sunshade
|No
|No
|HUD
|No
|No
|Keyless entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Powered tailgate with gesture control
|Yes
|Yes
|Safety features
|Auto dimming IRVM
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise control
|Yes
|Yes
|Airbags
|6
|6
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Yes
|Yes
|Electronic stability control
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill start assist
|Yes
|Yes
|360-degree surround view camera
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX child seat mounts
|Yes
|Yes
|TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
|Yes
|Yes
|Level 2 ADAS suite
|Yes
|Yes
MG Majestor comes well-equipped SUV with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It carries over much of the same equipment as the Mg Gloster, with small upgrades to be more advanced.
|MG Majestor vs MG Gloster: Powertrain & specification
|MG Majestor
|MG Gloster
|Engine
|2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
|2.0-litre turbo-diesel
|2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel
|Transmission
|8-speed AT
|8-speed AT
|Power
|212 bhp
|158 bhp
|212 bhp
|Torque
|478 Nm
|373 Nm
|478 Nm
|Drivetrain
|RWD / 4WD
|RWD
|4WD
While both MG Majestor and MG Gloster SUVs offer the 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine option, the latter one gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine for its lower variants, offering the customers wider powertrain options.