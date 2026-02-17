MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Battle of premium SUVs

MG Majestor comes as a strong competitor against the mighty Toyota Fortuner in the premium SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Mainak Das
17 Feb 2026
The MG Majestor, which has been introduced recently in India as the latest flagship SUV of the carmaker, has replaced the MG GLoster. The MG Majestor is already available for pre-bookings across India, ahead of its scheduled launch in April 2026. Deliveries of the premium three-row D+ SUV will commence in May this year. The JSW MG Motor India will pit the Majestor against the rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

The MG Majestor comes with a strong and bold road presence, premium features, and serious off-road capability. The Toyota Fortuner, in this space, has been a strong player for quite a long time. Here is a quick comparison between the MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner to understand how they stand against each other.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimension

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimension comparison
MG MajestorDifferenceToyota Fortuner
Length5,046 mm251 mm4,795 mm
Width2,016 mm161 mm1,855 mm
Height1,876 mm41 mm1,835 mm
Wheelbase2,950 mm205 mm2,745 mm

The MG Majestor is 251 mm longer, 161 mm wider and 41 mm taller than the Toyota Fortuner. On the other hand, the Majestor has a 205 mm longer wheelbase as well, as compared to the Toyota Fortuner.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain & specification
MG MajestorToyota Fortuner
Engine2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel2.7‑litre petrol2.8‑litre diesel with 48V mild‑hybrid
Transmission8-speed AT5-speed MT6-speed MT with iMT6-speed AT
Power212 bhp164 bhp201 bhp
Torque478 Nm245 Nm420 Nm (MT)500 Nm (AT)
DrivetrainRWD / 4WD2WD2WD / 4WD

The MG Majestor is available with a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is a diesel version of the Fortuner, which is powered by a 2.8-litre engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech. This engine is available with both a 6-speed manual gearbox with iMT technology and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

