MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Battle of premium SUVs

The MG Majestor, which has been introduced recently in India as the latest flagship SUV of the carmaker, has replaced the MG GLoster. The MG Majestor is already available for pre-bookings across India, ahead of its scheduled launch in April 2026. Deliveries of the premium three-row D+ SUV will commence in May this year. The JSW MG Motor India will pit the Majestor against the rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

The MG Majestor comes with a strong and bold road presence, premium features, and serious off-road capability. The Toyota Fortuner, in this space, has been a strong player for quite a long time. Here is a quick comparison between the MG Majestor and Toyota Fortuner to understand how they stand against each other.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimension

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Dimension comparison MG Majestor Difference Toyota Fortuner Length 5,046 mm 251 mm 4,795 mm Width 2,016 mm 161 mm 1,855 mm Height 1,876 mm 41 mm 1,835 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 205 mm 2,745 mm

The MG Majestor is 251 mm longer, 161 mm wider and 41 mm taller than the Toyota Fortuner. On the other hand, the Majestor has a 205 mm longer wheelbase as well, as compared to the Toyota Fortuner.

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain

MG Majestor vs Toyota Fortuner: Powertrain & specification MG Majestor Toyota Fortuner Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel 2.7‑litre petrol 2.8‑litre diesel with 48V mild‑hybrid Transmission 8-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT with iMT 6-speed AT Power 212 bhp 164 bhp 201 bhp Torque 478 Nm 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT) 500 Nm (AT) Drivetrain RWD / 4WD 2WD 2WD / 4WD